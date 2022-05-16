Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Suralink Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

Suralink Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Bronze Stevie Award Logo

Bronze Stevie Award Logo
Bronze Stevie Award Logo

SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Suralink, the leader in request list and document workflow automation, was named the winner of a bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. 

Nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Suralink was nominated in the Customer Service Department of the Year category.

Recognition of Suralink’s customer service teams was based on several factors, including response times via email and chat, third-party customer reviews, direct customer reviews, and the ability to implement 360-degree feedback. 

“One of our founding principles is continuously providing the highest levels of customer service,” says Ryan Smith, Head of Customer Success at Suralink. “This award reinforces how much time and effort our customer service teams and the business as a whole put into creating an exceptional experience for our customers.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.    

About Suralink

Suralink is the leader in request list and document workflow management, helping businesses simplify the document exchange process while improving the client experience.

The company’s cloud-based application integrates a dynamic request list and assignment workflow solution with a secure file hosting platform to serve as a single location for client interaction. Suralink’s technology, combined with its industry expertise, helps more than 750 clients worldwide ensure security, simplicity, transparency, and accountability throughout the document exchange process.

For more information about Suralink’s leading request list management software, visit www.suralink.com or email sales@suralink.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

###

Contact: 

Meghan Mitton, VP of Marketing

meghan.mitton@suralink.com

Related Images

Image 1: Bronze Stevie Award Logo

Bronze 2022 Stevie Award Logo

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Bronze Stevie Award Logo

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.