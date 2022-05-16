Suralink Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

Bronze Stevie Award Logo Bronze Stevie Award Logo

SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Suralink, the leader in request list and document workflow automation, was named the winner of a bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Suralink was nominated in the Customer Service Department of the Year category.

Recognition of Suralink’s customer service teams was based on several factors, including response times via email and chat, third-party customer reviews, direct customer reviews, and the ability to implement 360-degree feedback.

“One of our founding principles is continuously providing the highest levels of customer service,” says Ryan Smith, Head of Customer Success at Suralink. “This award reinforces how much time and effort our customer service teams and the business as a whole put into creating an exceptional experience for our customers.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Suralink

Suralink is the leader in request list and document workflow management, helping businesses simplify the document exchange process while improving the client experience.

The company’s cloud-based application integrates a dynamic request list and assignment workflow solution with a secure file hosting platform to serve as a single location for client interaction. Suralink’s technology, combined with its industry expertise, helps more than 750 clients worldwide ensure security, simplicity, transparency, and accountability throughout the document exchange process.

For more information about Suralink’s leading request list management software, visit www.suralink.com or email sales@suralink.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

