Surface Oncology Presents Preclinical Data Further Supporting Anti-Tumor Mechanism of CD73 and CD39 Programs at Brisbane Immunotherapy 2019

Presentation provides updated in vivo efficacy data supporting adenosine reduction for cancer treatment

Data also support anti-CD39 candidate’s capability to invoke both innate and adaptive immune anti-tumor activity

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment (TME), today announced the presentation of updated preclinical findings regarding the anti-tumor effects of increasing inflammation and reducing extracellular adenosine in the TME. The data highlight the mechanisms of targeting CD73 and CD39, which are distinct targets in the adenosine axis and focal points of the Surface Oncology pipeline. The podium presentation, “Targeting the Adenosine Axis to Treat Cancer”, was given by the Company’s vice president of cancer biology, Pamela Holland, Ph.D., at Brisbane Immunotherapy 2019 in Brisbane, Australia.

“These data are supportive of our multi-faceted approach to targeting the adenosine axis. Pam’s presentation highlights additional validating data of the NZV930 program candidate, a highly potent enzymatic inhibitor of CD73, and its ability to block the production of extracellular adenosine in the TME,” said Vito Palombella, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Surface. “For CD39, this new in vivo data demonstrates that inhibition of CD39 upregulates inflammation in the TME, leading to an influx of innate immune cells to tumors, a compelling addition to the significant supporting evidence behind this program. Also, by reducing adenosine, in a manner similar to NZV930, we see increased proliferation of tumor-targeting T cells. These data show a dual mechanism of action for this monoclonal antibody candidate, whereby it invokes both the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system. We look forward to advancing our lead CD39 antibody, SRF617, into the clinic later in 2019.“

Dr. Holland’s presentation is accessible on the Investors page of the Surface website at https://investors.surfaceoncology.com

