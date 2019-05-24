Breaking News
Home / Top News / Surface Oncology Presents Preclinical Data Further Supporting Anti-Tumor Mechanism of CD73 and CD39 Programs at Brisbane Immunotherapy 2019

Surface Oncology Presents Preclinical Data Further Supporting Anti-Tumor Mechanism of CD73 and CD39 Programs at Brisbane Immunotherapy 2019

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

  • Presentation provides updated in vivo efficacy data supporting adenosine reduction for cancer treatment
  • Data also support anti-CD39 candidate’s capability to invoke both innate and adaptive immune anti-tumor activity

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment (TME), today announced the presentation of updated preclinical findings regarding the anti-tumor effects of increasing inflammation and reducing extracellular adenosine in the TME. The data highlight the mechanisms of targeting CD73 and CD39, which are distinct targets in the adenosine axis and focal points of the Surface Oncology pipeline. The podium presentation, “Targeting the Adenosine Axis to Treat Cancer”, was given by the Company’s vice president of cancer biology, Pamela Holland, Ph.D., at Brisbane Immunotherapy 2019 in Brisbane, Australia.

“These data are supportive of our multi-faceted approach to targeting the adenosine axis. Pam’s presentation highlights additional validating data of the NZV930 program candidate, a highly potent enzymatic inhibitor of CD73, and its ability to block the production of extracellular adenosine in the TME,” said Vito Palombella, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Surface. “For CD39, this new in vivo data demonstrates that inhibition of CD39 upregulates inflammation in the TME, leading to an influx of innate immune cells to tumors, a compelling addition to the significant supporting evidence behind this program. Also, by reducing adenosine, in a manner similar to NZV930, we see increased proliferation of tumor-targeting T cells. These data show a dual mechanism of action for this monoclonal antibody candidate, whereby it invokes both the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system. We look forward to advancing our lead CD39 antibody, SRF617, into the clinic later in 2019.“

Dr. Holland’s presentation is accessible on the Investors page of the Surface website at https://investors.surfaceoncology.com

About Surface Oncology:
Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment with lead programs targeting CD73, CD39, IL-27 and CD47. Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. The company has a pipeline of six novel immunotherapies and a strategic collaboration with Novartis focused on NZV930 (CD73) and potentially one additional undisclosed program. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

Contacts:
Seth Lewis
[email protected]
617-665-5031

Krystle Gibbs
Ten Bridge Communications 
[email protected]
508-479-6358

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.