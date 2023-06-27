Unlocking New Dimensions: Surface Roughness Measurement Market Surges with Advanced Technologies

New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Persistence Market Research (PMR), the Global Surface Roughness Measurement Market is forecast to reach US$ 866.0 million in 2023. Over forecast period 2023 to 2033, demand is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 6.3%. Accordingly, global surface roughness measurement sales revenue is projected to total US$ 1600 million by 2033.

Contact-based surface roughness measurement is expected to remain the most popular technique globally. This is due to rising usage of this technique for accurately measuring surface roughness of samples on account of its various benefits.

As per the latest report, the contact segment is projected to thrive at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period from 2033 to 2033. This will make it a leading segment in the global market.

Growing usage of surface roughness measurement techniques and solutions across sectors such as automotive, aerospace, semiconductor, etc. is driving the global market forward.

Increasing focus on improving product quality by keeping the surface roughness within the controllable limits is projected to boost the global surface roughness measurement industry.

Surface roughness measurement solutions are being widely used to measure the roughness of surfaces to modify them according to specific needs. They have become ideal solutions for measuring roughness during manufacturing processes.

To improve quality of products and ensure their proper functioning, sectors such as automotive, aerospace, etc. continuously measure surface roughness by using several dedicated instruments and software.

Increasing penetration of industrialization and rising number of manufacturing facilities will act as a catalyst triggering market growth and creating lucrative opportunities for companies

Leading companies are focusing on developing new and advanced surface roughness measuring devices such as roughness testers and meters. They are also investing in research and development for developing updated software versions that meet evolving requirements of end users.

Key Takeaways from the Surface Roughness Measurement Market Report:

The global surface roughness measurement industry is anticipated to thrive at 6.3% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Based on component, software segment is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033.

of from 2023 to 2033. By technique, contact segment is projected to progress at 6.0% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. The United States surface roughness measurement industry size is forecast to reach US$ 228.3 million by 2033.

by 2033. China market is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 7.8% during the assessment period.

of during the assessment period. The United Kingdom surface roughness measurement industry is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% through 2033.

of through 2033. Surface roughness measurement solution demand in Korea is likely to increase at 6.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. Japan market is set to register a CAGR of 6.5% throughout the projection period.

“Growing need for improving quality of products across several industries including automotive, electronics, and aerospace will boost the global surface roughness measurement market. To gain maximum profits, companies need to develop better surface roughness measuring systems and software dedicated to specific application areas.” – says a lead analyst at Persistence Market Research (PMR)

Who is Winning?

Carl Zeiss, Taylor Hobson, Mahr, Hexagon AB, Faro Technologies, Nikon Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Mitutoyo Corporation, The Sempre Group, and others are few of the leading surface roughness measurement solution providers profiled in the report.

These key players are focusing on introducing new and advanced surface roughness measuring instruments and software to cater to changing end user demand. They are also implementing strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and research & development activities to fortify their market positions.

Recent developments:

In December 2022, SiteScape, a global leader in LiDAR based scanning software solutions, was acquired by FARO Technologies.

More Insights Available:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the surface roughness measurement market presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals market projections based on component (probes, frame grabbers, lighting equipment, cameras, sensing technology, interface standards, imaging technology, processors, software, others), surface type (2D and 3D), technique (contact and noncontact), vertical (automobile, aerospace and defense, optics and metal bearings, medical and pharmaceuticals, semiconductor, energy & power, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa).

