Surfactants Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Cationic, Nonionic, Anionic, Amphoteric, Others), Application (Homecare & Personal Care, Food Processing, Oil Field Chemicals, Agricultural Chemicals, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

Surfactants Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Surfactants Market Information by Application, Region, End-user, and Product Type – Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 8.75% CAGR to reach USD 80 Billion by 2030.

Market Scope

Surfactants refer to organic compounds having wide use in the soap and detergents industry, paint industry, lubricant industry, food & beverages industry, textile industry, etc. The surface-active compounds raise the wettability of liquids and behave as dispersants, emulsifiers, etc.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 80 Billion CAGR 8.75% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, Region, End-user, and Product Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The growing demand for personal care items and improvement in the standard of living of people. The increasing automobile sales are too boosting the market growth.



Competitive Analysis

The catalog for the leading participants across the global market for surfactants includes companies such as:

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd (India)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Stepan Company (US)

El Dupont De Nemours & Co (US)

Solvay (Belgium)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

KAO Corporation (Japan)

Among others.

Market USP

Market Drivers

The global market for surfactants has demonstrated tremendous development in recent years. The main aspect causing an upsurge in the market’s performance is the growing demand for personal care items. Furthermore, factors such as improvement in people’s standard of a living, significant rise in awareness about personal hygiene, increasing literacy rates in developing countries, and industrial development & expansion of various end-user industries are also likely to boost the development of the market over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, several aspects may impede the performance of the market. Some of these aspects include harmful environmental effects, metal toxicity & non-degradability. Furthermore, the volatile prices of petroleum products are also likely to limit the market’s growth over the coming years.



COVID-19 Impact

The global health hazard in the shape of COVID-19 has had a massive impact on most industry sectors. Considering the rapid spread of the infectious disease, several governments across the globe announced partial or complete lockdowns for quite a long time. Consequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for vehicles and travel restrictions imposed, the surfactants market faced several unexpected challenges during the pandemic. On the other hand, with the rapid vaccination rates and all the global industrial operations returning to normal, the market is anticipated to experience substantial development over the forecasted timeframe.

Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the anionic surfactants segment is anticipated to secure the top spot across the global market for surfactants over the review era. The main parameter supporting the segment’s growth is the wide adoption of Anionic surfactants in soaps and detergents, given their better performance than other types. They are highly effective in removing oil-based stains. In addition, their low production cost is also considered a prime advantage.

Among all the substates, the synthetic surfactants segment is anticipated to ensure the top spot across the global market for surfactants over the assessment period. The main aspect causing an upsurge in the segment’s growth is their high efficiency and low cost of production. The surfactants are generally derived from side products of the petroleum industry and are comparatively cheaper. However, the bio-based surfactants segment is projected to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years. Biosurfactants are known to be environment friendly, which is considered a main parameter boosting the segment’s development.

Among all the application areas, the detergents segment is anticipated to ensure the top position across the global market for surfactants over the coming years. they are highly utilized for several laundry operations. The prime aspect causing an upsurge in the segment’s growth is improving the lifestyle of people. On the other hand, the personal care segment is anticipated to display the maximum growth rate over the coming years. the growth of the segment is ascribed to the aspects such as a rise in awareness about the need for personal hygiene.



Regional Analysis

The MRFR analysis reports suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to ensure the top spot across the global market for surfactants over the assessment era. The main aspect causing an upsurge in the regional market’s performance is the high population in this region, producing huge demand for the global surfactants market. Furthermore, the regional market’s worth is also rising with improvement in the living standard of people across the region. In addition, the rising awareness about sanitation and hygiene is also likely to propel the regional market’s growth over the coming years.

The North American regional market for surfactants is anticipated to showcase substantial development over the coming years. the growth of the regional market is ascribed to the factors such as widespread awareness about hygiene and luxurious lifestyle across the region. In addition, the prevalence of other end user industries such as lubricants, chemicals, oilfields, and other end users generates the demand for surfactants.

The European regional market for surfactants is likely to demonstrate considerable growth over the coming years. the growth of the regional market is ascribed to the aspects such as a luxurious lifestyle coupled with the rising demand for food & beverage and personal care products.

South American and the middle east & African regional markets are anticipated to showcase considerable growth over the coming years, given the rise in literacy rate and awareness about hygiene across the region.



