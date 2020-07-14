Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Surge Holdings Announces Shareholder Update Call on July 21st, 2020

Surge Holdings Announces Shareholder Update Call on July 21st, 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmallCapVoice.com Inc. and Surge Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:SURG), a holding company with diverse business operations in FinTech, Telecommunications and Media, are pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled a shareholder update call at 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020.

To access the call:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157
Access Code: 422095

Surge Holdings announced their first quarter sales increased to $15.8 million, a $60 million annualized revenue run rate which reflects a 307% increase in sales versus the same period last year.  Brian Cox, CEO, will answer questions and provide a business update for 2020.   Brian Cox stated, “I am excited to have the opportunity to engage with our shareholders and look forward to seeing their questions as well as share our recent results and progress moving forward in 2020.”

In addition, interested parties may submit questions concerning the Company prior to the call to Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. via email: [email protected] by 4:00 PM ET on Friday, July 17th, 2020. Mr. Smith will compile a list of questions and submit them to the Company prior to the conference call. Which questions will be addressed will be based on the relevance to the shareholder base, and the question’s appropriateness in light of public disclosure rules.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/tag/surg/ shortly after the call has concluded. An archived version of the webcast will also be available

About Surge Holdings, Inc.

Surge Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities in FinTech and Telecommunications with a focus on the underbanked and Media. For more information on Surge Holdings, its brands or subsidiaries, please visit:  https://surgeholdings.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients’ financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/  
Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice   
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “anticipates”, “plans”, or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company’s estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: [email protected]

For SmallCapVoice.com:

[email protected]

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.