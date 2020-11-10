Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Surge Holdings, Inc. Announces Rebranding to SurgePays

Surge Holdings, Inc. Announces Rebranding to SurgePays

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surge Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: SURG) (“Surge” or the “Company”), a fintech company meeting the needs of the underserved and underbanked, announces today that the Company plans to rename itself SurgePays, subject to FINRA’s approval, to better reflect the Company’s current business model and direction. The Company’s ticker symbol will remain the same.

“Surge Holdings was a conglomeration of multiple business lines that, while growing and exciting unto themselves, did not always provide a streamlined direction with clear messaging for a single public company to be most effective on a major exchange. Renaming the Company SurgePays and orienting it around our SurgePays fintech platform, we believe we are taking another necessary step to accomplish our big picture goals more effectively,” said SurgePays CEO and Chairman Brian Cox. “We are very excited about the future of SurgePays and believe that this name change will provide a clearer understanding of our business for investors.”

The SurgePays system is a fintech software platform that processes third-party prepaid wireless activations and top-ups, gift card activation and loads, and wireless SIM activation. It enables retailers to instantly add credit to any prepaid wireless customer’s account for any carrier, providing the merchant commissioned transactions, increased foot traffic, and customer loyalty. Additionally, SurgePays offers an innovative supply-chain marketplace for convenience store, bodega and tienda owners. Retailers can order many top selling products for their store, at a deeper wholesale discount than traditional distribution due to utilizing the Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model.

About SurgePays, Inc.
SurgePays, Inc. is meeting the needs of underserved markets in financial technology, telecommunications, and digital media. It offers prepaid wireless and underbanked financial products and services, along with popular consumer goods, to retail merchants (such as operators of convenience stores, bodegas, and gas stations) that address the needs of many store customers nationwide.

Company Contact:
Tony Evers CPA, CIA
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Operating Officer
Cell: (262) 347-7289
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
Joseph Delahoussaye III
V.P. of Investor Relations
516-222-2560
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.