Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Surge Mobile(Surge) Partners with Direct Agent 5(DA5) to form Strategic Alliance for Blockchain Remittance

Surge Mobile(Surge) Partners with Direct Agent 5(DA5) to form Strategic Alliance for Blockchain Remittance

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Manila, Philippines, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Direct Agent 5 Inc., a BSP licensed remittance provider, has partnered with a hybrid e-wallet company Surge Mobile Access Inc. to offer fast and low-cost remittance services. Their brick and mortar over the counter (OTC) called Surge Direct Xpress (SDX), uses cryptocurrency paired with traditional and mobile distribution channels to benefit Filipinos here and abroad. Surge Mobile Access CEO RJ Lizarondo III says: “Our main goal is to give back to our community through the power of blockchain technology.”

The first product from SDX is their stablecoin token. The alliance between these two companies merges Surge Mobile Access’ robust digital assets and sizable community, which as of now encompasses fifteen churches globally and their millions strong congregation’s mobile network, with DA5’s 4,000-plus branches/partners nationwide and abroad. Their blockchain based global money remittance and bills payment service promises faster, cheaper services and fees for users everywhere.

Surge Mobile Access CEO RJ Lizarondo III officially signs partnership with Da5 CEO Raymond Babst 

Unlike traditional banks which utilize the SWIFT payment system to send money and various intermediary banks which tend to delay and add additional fees, SDX relies on the blockchain to allow peer-to-peer transfer between sender and receiver. The only added difference is that aside from allowing transfer directly to digital wallets like most crypto systems, the SDX system also has a tie-up with a network of actual branches for the crypto-to-fiat conversion. This is something that many Filipinos still prefer as they are used to this.

New Strategic Partnership (L-R: Jay Em, Justine Em, RJ Lizarondo III (Surge), Raymond Babst, Jonathan Lizarondo (DA5), Charles Inducil (Acceptar Group)

SDX has created a cross-platform seamless system that will truly showcase the benefits of blockchain technology paired with a digital app. This technology aims to speed up remittances for Filipinos worldwide at lower fees. It will also provide new rewards and value-added services through the SDX token and the ecosystem around it.

With this new SDX token, not only will they be rewarded, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW’s) will now have faster and inexpensive options when it comes to sending money back to the Philippines. (Remit-Save-Reward Program).

https://da5.com.ph/

Home

https://acceptargroup.com/

CONTACT: ab@acceptargroup.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.