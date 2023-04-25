New custom-tailored coaching programs are designed to aid students who previously failed one or more sections of the CPA Exam or CMA Exam

RADNOR, Pa., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, today announced the introduction of CPArescue™ and CMArescue™, custom-tailored exam preparation coaching programs specifically designed to transform a student’s accounting certification journey from failure to passing.

“Surgent is acutely aware of the many challenges professionals face in entering the world of accounting and finance, which include the difficulty of the exams and time it takes to study and pass,” said Liz Kolar, Surgent’s executive vice president. “CPArescue and CMArescue were built to ease that journey, providing a custom learning solution for students who need support in just one or two sections or have struggled to pass the exams using other providers.”

The introduction of these programs comes on the heels of the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy announcing it amended the Uniform Accountancy Act to extend the CPA pass window from 18 months to up to 30 months from the date a candidate’s score on the first section of the exam is released. State boards need to adopt the amendment before an individual can take advantage of the longer window, but the decision is another step in the right direction to address the CPA shortage.

The CPArescue and CMArescue programs, now available on Surgent.com, use a 3-Step Coaching Success Formula:

Initial assessment: An expert Surgent exam strategist conducts a detailed analysis of the student’s initial assessment results, allowing for the identification of specific areas needed for support. Tailored study plan: Working closely with the student, Surgent’s coach develops a customized study plan needed to achieve the required score, taking into account circumstances of the student’s personal life and their individual goals. Adjust and pass: Surgent’s coach helps the student make any necessary adjustments to stay on track while studying, empowering the student with knowledge, skills and all the support needed to pass the exam.

The CPArescue package includes six one-on-one coaching sessions with a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Exam Study Strategist; Surgent’s A.S.A.P.® Technology adaptive learning software, ReadySCORE™ exam-readiness indicator, and MyMCQ™ study content optimizer; 8,200 multiple-choice questions; 400+ simulations; 350+ videos; study companion app; unlimited practice exams; e-books and lecture study notes; ultimate customer and technical support; and a 100% pass guarantee. Course access is also provided until the student passes the CPA Exam.

The CMArescue package includes four one-on-one coaching sessions with a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) Exam Study Strategist, Surgent’s A.S.A.P.® Technology adaptive learning software, ReadySCORE™ exam-readiness indicator, and MyMCQ™ study content optimizer; 4,000 multiple-choice questions; 60+ essay questions; 60+ videos; study companion app; unlimited practice exams; e-books and lecture study notes; ultimate customer and technical support; and a 100% pass guarantee. Course access is also provided for 18 months.

“Like our A.S.A.P. and ReadySCORE technologies, these programs are a reflection of Surgent’s commitment to continuous innovation and to delivering a superior educational experience that takes real-time learner feedback into consideration,” said Kolar. “We look forward to introducing additional new offerings later this year.”

About Surgent Accounting & Financial Education

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, is a provider of the high-impact education experiences that accounting, tax and financial professionals need throughout their careers. For most of the company’s 35-year history, Surgent has been a trusted provider of the continuing professional education (CPE), continuing education (CE) and skill-based training that professionals need to maintain their credentials and stay current on industry changes. More recently, Surgent became one of the fastest-growing certification exam review providers, offering adaptive learning-based courses that help learners pass accounting and finance credentialing exams faster. Learn more at Surgent.com.

About KnowFully Learning Group

The KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully’s suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully’s healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA MED, Psychotherapy.net and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit KnowFully.com.

