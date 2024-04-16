Debuting just after the tax-filing deadline, new offerings include two series on partnership and S corporation taxation

RADNOR, Pa., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, today announced the introduction of 13 new continuing professional education (CPE) courses set to debut this spring, expanding its industry-leading content library.

“Coming out of tax season, we want to provide our customers a wide array of choices for their continuing education,” said Nick Spoltore, Surgent’s vice president of tax and advisory content. “These topics were thus developed for both technical practitioner necessity and the business development issues so relevant in competitive commerce today.”

Nine of the 13 new CPE courses are in the taxation field of study; of the four non-taxation courses, topics include business management, information technology and marketing.

Each new CPE course will debut with a live webinar and then be available for on-demand learning. All courses are worth two CPE credits except where noted; they are as follows (including the first air date):

April 18: Getting Ahead: The Art of Marketing for CPAs (AMC2) helps CPA firms differentiate themselves in a crowded market. The course explores effective marketing methods, regulatory constraints and measuring success.

April 29: Tax Research (TXR2) helps tax practitioners answer client inquiries more efficiently by providing clear explanations and outlining the tax research process.

May 6: Improving Your Profits: Identifying Cost-Cutting Opportunities (IYP2) teaches cost-cutting strategies, negotiation tactics, financial statement analysis and cash flow management to improve efficiency, competitiveness and profitability.

May 14: Understanding Partnership Taxation: PTE Elections, 754 Elections, and Selling a Partnership Interest (PTE2) delves into complex partnership tax scenarios, examining the implications of PTE and 754 elections on an asset basis, helping determine the tax consequences of selling a partnership interest.

May 16: Understanding Partnership Taxation: Debt Allocations (PTA2) covers debt allocation in partnerships, including its impact on tax-free and loss distributions, partnership interest sales, complex regulations like 704(c) and constructive liquidation scenarios.

May 17: Mastering Client Management for Accounting and Finance Professionals (CLM2) provides proven strategies to improve client relationships and retention and practice growth, addressing common challenges while emphasizing alignment between clients and team members.

May 21: Privacy and Security Training: Obligations of Confidentiality and Safekeeping (DTS2) provides practical knowledge on privacy and data security, offering best practices for safety, and emphasizing the importance of diligence and awareness in both professional and personal contexts.

May 23: Understanding Partnership Taxation: Types of Basis, Contributions, and Distributions (PTB4) covers how to calculate partnership basis and differentiate between inside basis, outside basis, and 704(b) basis. Worth four CPE credits, this course includes examples and practice problems to help readers understand basis calculation and examines the tax implications of initial property contributions and partnership distributions.

June 3: Understanding S Corporation Taxation: Compensation Issues and Entity-Level Taxes (SCC2) covers S corporation tax laws, which differ from typical flow-through entity tax regulations. The course covers disallowed employee benefits for S corporation shareholders, entity-level taxation and state tax changes due to PTE elections.

June 5: Key Roth IRA and Roth 401(k) Rules for Funding and Tax-free Distributions (RTH2) aims to simplify Roth IRA and Roth 401(k) rules for funding and tax-free distributions, addressing contribution limits, tax-free qualifications and changes under SECURE Act 1.0 and 2.0. The course highlights the need for advisors to be proficient in Roth strategies for retirement savings portfolios.

June 12: Going Out on Your Own: Entity Types and Accounting Methods (TAM2) is a guide on starting a business, exploring the decision-making process of entity types and accounting methods, offering valuable insights for small business owners and practitioners.

June 17: Understanding S Corporation Taxation: Late S Corporation Elections, Disproportionate Distributions, and Selling Shares (SCL2) covers complex taxation rules surrounding S corporations, discussing helpful elections, rigid rules, late filing relief, disproportionate distributions and selling shares. This course aims to help practitioners enhance their value to clients.

June 20: Understanding S Corporation Taxation: Shareholder Basis, AAA, and Retained Earnings (SCB2) explains the complex S corporation tax laws, emphasizing the importance of understanding the relationship between shareholder basis and equity for tax purposes. The course provides examples and illustrations to explain how transactions impact shareholder basis and equity.

The nine new tax courses are highlighted by a pair of miniseries on partnership taxation and S corporation taxation.

“Since pass-throughs are the predominant entity choice among our customers and their clients, these offerings relate to specifically requested points of interest and provide insightful, practical details on current taxation,” said Spoltore.

The Understanding Partnership Taxation series equips participants to navigate the intricacies of partnership structures and tax implications effectively. This series includes three comprehensive courses: PTE2, PTA2 and PTB4.

The Understanding S Corporation Taxation series offers invaluable insights into the intricacies of S corporation taxation, covering critical topics such as compensation issues; entity-level taxes; late S corporation elections; disproportionate distributions; shareholder basis; accumulated adjustments account; and retained earnings. This series is comprised of three essential courses: SCC2, SCL2 and SCB2.

Registration for all 13 new CPE courses from Surgent is available now at surgentcpe.com.

