Surgery Partners Announces Change in Annual Meeting Location to Virtual Format

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) (“Surgery Partners” or the “Company”), a leading short-stay surgical facility owner and operator, today announced a change in the format for the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “annual meeting”) by filing additional proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Due to the evolving public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to support the health and safety of the Company’s directors, employees and stockholders, Surgery Partners will hold its annual meeting solely by remote communication in a virtual meeting format only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person.

Surgery Partners’ annual meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. (Central Daylight Time). To participate in the annual meeting, stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2020, can go to the access link at www.meetingcenter.io/273097430, or type the address into their web browser, fifteen minutes before the start of the meeting. Stockholders of record may participate in the annual meeting and vote their shares by providing the 15-digit control number from the previously distributed proxy materials and the password SGRY2020. Please follow the voting instructions provided in the meeting website.

Whether or not stockholders plan to log into the virtual annual meeting, the Company urges its stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the annual meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

About Surgery Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 30 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com.

