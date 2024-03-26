BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) (“Surgery Partners” or the “Company”), a leading short-stay surgical facility owner and operator, announced today that Surgery Center Holdings, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the “Issuer”), intends to offer, subject to market and other considerations, $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be guaranteed (the “Guarantees”) on a senior unsecured basis by each domestic wholly-owned subsidiary of the Issuer that guarantees its obligations under its senior secured credit facilities. The terms of the Notes, including interest rate and principal amount, will depend on market conditions at the time of pricing and will be determined by negotiations among Surgery Partners and the initial purchasers of the Notes.