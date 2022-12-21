In this season of giving, SurgeTrader is supporting the Friends of Foster Children Forever by donating toys for Collier County’s foster children.

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Naples-based proprietary trading firm SurgeTrader announced their sponsorship of the seventh annual Jonathan Ard Memorial Toy Drive, benefiting local children through Friends of Foster Children Forever. A cornerstone of SurgeTrader’s mission is in making a difference through philanthropy by giving back to its community and to organizations across the globe that need a helping hand.

Earlier this month, the entire SurgeTrader team participated in a shopping spree, where each team member was given a shopping cart and asked to fill it to the brim with toys, clothes and more. The result: 20 carts full of toys will find their way into the homes of underserved children on Christmas morning in Collier County.

This year represents the seventh year of the tradition and the second in Naples, Florida, for the toy drive. This truly joyful tradition serves to honor decorated U.S. Army veteran Jon Ard. After losing her husband Jon to leukemia in December 2016, SurgeTrader Founder and entrepreneur Jana Seaman and her family called for holiday toy donations in lieu of flowers and gifts at his memorial service. The response was an outpouring of generosity, filling truck beds and trailers with unwrapped toys that day. Since then, the toy drive has become an annual tradition in Jon’s memory, growing to be the largest toy drive to have benefitted the Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

The Seaman family has now carried that tradition to Naples, Florida, for the second year in a row — a tradition that SurgeTrader is proud to support. SurgeTrader operates with the belief that thriving communities can change the world, and that’s why the company commits significant time, funds and resources towards social impact programs.

Jana Seaman stated, “Jon had a remarkable spirit of giving. The team at SurgeTrader feels grateful to give in a way that honors Jon and his legacy. We’re excited to bring this tradition to Naples’ children for many years to come.”

Through the commitment of a few employees and over 150 volunteers, Friends of Foster Children Forever focuses on the children they serve with targeted educational and enrichment opportunities that allow each child to reach their potential. The organization strives to fulfill the needs of every child who enters or is at risk of entering the foster care system throughout Collier County.

SurgeTrader, LLC is a U.S.-based proprietary trading — or prop trading — firm, with a mission to accelerate trader funding and provide capital to profitable traders. Once traders have proven they can be profitable by passing an Audition, they become a part of the SurgeTrader-funded trader community, with access to an account funded with up to $10 million in buying power. For more information on SurgeTrader or how to become a funded trader, visit https://www.surgetrader.com.

