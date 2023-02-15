The market for Titanium-based Surgical Clips to surge at a CAGR of over 30%. he markets in China is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.5 Billion by 2033. The United Kingdom market for Surgical Clips Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 45.4% from 2023 to 2033

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Surgical Clips Market revenues were estimated at US$ 481.1 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach US$ 12.9 Billion. The market revenue through titanium-based surgical clips is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Surgical clips are in high demand due to the increasing number of surgical cases. Surgical clips are utilized for neurological and orthopedic procedures because they do not enter the body. Because of its cost-effectiveness, surgeons favor the manual method.

The automated surgical clips segment is expected to rise rapidly. The cystic duct and artery are secured with surgical clips during cholecystectomy. One or more clips can become dislodged on rare occasions. During the laparoscopic operation, this is frequently omitted.

Request Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16615

Surgical clips have been used more frequently during surgeries as the use of robotic and minimally invasive surgeries has increased, indicating a large growth potential. Surgical clips are used in a range of medical procedures, including vasectomy and preventing blood loss from vessels during surgery.

The effective use of surgical clips ensures surgical procedure safety while also reducing process time and associated risks. They are clamped over veins and arteries to stop bleeding, and they are extensively employed during geriatric procedures due to their reliability, cost-effectiveness, and convenience of treatment.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the surgical clips market are Ackermann Medical GmbH & Co, Grena Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, and Boston Scientific Corporation.

In November 2020, a Taiwanese surgical business introduced the InnoClip 5mm multi-fire titanium clip applier. It is designed to improve the outcome of minimally invasive procedures.

It is expected to lessen the danger of scarring and infection, however, it still has enough clip retention force to secure litigation performance with vessels and structures up to 6-7mm in diameter. Automatic clip feeding, an anti-back mechanism, and an ergonomic design for one-finger rotation are all included in the gadget.

In November 2020, Meril Endo-Surgery Limited’s Mirus Litigating Clip received FDA approval. It is designed for open general surgery procedures that require a metal ligating clip, such as tubular structures or vessels. MirusTM Ligating Clips are single-use, sterile, implanted titanium clips. The clips come in a variety of sizes, and each plastic cartridge contains six clips.

Request Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16615

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Surgical Clips market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights by Type (Ligating, Aneurysm), by Material Type (Titanium, Polymer, Other Material Types), by Surgery Type (Automated/ Robotic Assisted Surgery, General Surgery), by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa).

Market Segments Covered in Surgical Clips Market Analysis

By Type:

Ligating

Aneurysm

By Material Type:

Titanium

Polymer

Other Material Types

By Surgery Type:

Automated/ Robotic Assisted Surgery

General Surgery

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Ask An Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16615

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Surgical Clips Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

Browse full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/surgical-clips-market

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain

Actinomycosis Market Size: The future of the actinomycosis market is looking bright, with growth projections reaching new heights in the coming years. According to Future Market Insights, the market is expected to achieve a staggering value of US$ 50 billion by the end of 2023.

Low-Grade Glioma Therapeutics Market Share: The global low-grade Glioma therapeutics market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 1038 Million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 1515.47 Million by registering a CAGR of 4.57% in the forecast period 2023-2033.

Immunology-oncology ELISA Kits Market Growth: The future of the Immunology-oncology ELISA Kits market is looking incredibly bright as demand for these essential tools continues to soar. According to Future Market Insights, the market is expected to be worth US$ 20 billion by 2023, and this figure is only set to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the next decade, reaching US$ 30 billion by 2033.

Hypercoagulability Treatment Market Demand: The global hypercoagulability treatment market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 670 million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 1,317.99 million by registering a CAGR of 7% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Opportunity: The global medical rehabilitation robotics market is forecasted to expand at 15.2% CAGR to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.76 Billion by the end of 2033, up from US$ 366.2 Million that was recorded for 2022.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com