Surgical Drainage Devices Industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% during the period 2023-2032. This growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Surgical Drainage Devices Market size is expected to be worth USD 3.1 billion by 2032.The The influx of technological innovations in surgical drainage devices will contribute to significant industry expansion. Innovations in materials, design, and functionality have led to the higher development of advanced surgical drainage devices to offer improved drainage efficacy, reduced risk of complications, and enhanced patient comfort.

Lately, surgeons and healthcare professionals are increasingly adopting advanced devices to optimize post-operative care and improve patient outcomes. The rising integration of antimicrobial coatings, vacuum-assisted drainage systems, and innovative drainage catheter designs will also support the industry expansion through 2032.

Surgical drainage accessories to witness high demand

Surgical drainage devices market size from the accessories segment is projected to exhibit considerable increase from 2023-2032, owing to the increasing number of surgical procedures and the growing emphasis on post-operative care. Additionally, the rising advancements in accessory technologies, such as improved materials and design have led to enhanced efficiency and effectiveness. Furthermore, the growing prioritization of comprehensive patient management by healthcare facilities resulting in the surging adoption of high-quality accessories for surgical drainage systems will add to the segment development.

Increasing adoption in general surgery

The general surgery application segment held considerable share of the surgical drainage devices market in 2022 and is anticipated to register notable progress between 2023 and 2032. General surgery encompasses a wide range of procedures, including abdominal surgeries, appendectomies, and hernia repairs, among others. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as obesity and gastrointestinal disorders along with the growing geriatric population is driving the demand for general surgeries. Moreover, the surging need for effective post-operative management and patient care.

Hospitals end-use segment to record notable traction

Surgical drainage devices market from the hospitals segment generated substantial revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly through 2032. Hospitals are primary healthcare facilities performing surgical procedures, and thus, are key consumers of surgical drainage devices. The increasing number of surgeries and the growing emphasis on patient care have compelled multiple hospitals to invest in advanced surgical drainage devices to ensure optimal outcomes. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the expanding geriatric population will contribute to the demand for surgical drainage devices in hospitals.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market

Asia Pacific held sizable share of the surgical drainage devices market in 2022 and is estimated to depict lucrative gains from 2023 to 2032. The increasing number of surgical procedures, improving healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases have spurred the growing awareness about the benefits of surgical drainage devices. Additionally, several APAC countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing surge in surgical interventions.

Surgical Drainage Devices Market Participants

Some of the prominent surgical drainage device companies include Acelity, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Inc., B. Braun Holding GmbH, and ConvaTec among others. These firms are engaged in the development and innovation of new medical devices for scaled revenues. To cite an instance, in August 2021, Medtronic expanded its ear, nose, and throat business with $1.1 billion deal for Intersect ENT, a sinus implant manufacturer to meet the rising demand for steroid-eluting implants to treat chronic rhinosinusitis.

