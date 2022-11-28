Surgical gloves industry is anticipated to register 11% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to increase in awareness regarding cross contamination and contagious diseases.

The surgical gloves market value is expected to cross USD 7 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rising number of medical professionals and healthcare facilities, including hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), is a major factor contributing to the surgical gloves industry’s progress. The increasing number of regular tasks performed in healthcare institutions may raise the risk of healthcare-associated infections related to surgical operations. Most of these infections are preventable through infection control methods, such as the use of surgical gloves, which minimizes the risk of blood-borne illnesses.

Nitrile gloves to gain popularity among people with latex allergies

Surgical gloves market from nitrile gloves segment is anticipated to be worth over USD 4 billion by 2032. Nitrile gloves are latex-free, which promotes their adoption among people who are allergic to latex and reduces the chances of allergic reactions. According to a credible source, the COVID-19 pandemic boosted the demand for nitrile gloves by 45% in 2020. Furthermore, the high segment share is attributed to the escalating uptake and increasing awareness about the benefits provided by nitrile gloves.

Ability to lower pathogen transmission to fuel disposable gloves usage

Surgical gloves market from disposable gloves segment accounted for over 79% business share in 2022 and is poised to expand substantially through 2032. Disposable surgical gloves are intended for single use only, which reduces the possibility and risk of pathogen transmission and cross-contamination during operations. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the significance and use of infection control tools due to the growing necessity of hand hygiene in hospital settings, which is slated to bolster segment landscape.

Cost-efficiency to amplify non-sterile gloves segment revenues

Surgical gloves market from non-sterile gloves segment was valued at over USD 218 million in 2022. The U.S. FDA screens non-sterile gloves to make sure they adhere to its standard assurance level (SAL) and have a higher acceptable quality level (AQL) of pinholes than sterile gloves. These gloves are economical and are usually preferred for basic surgical operations that do not mandate sterile conditions, which is forecast to enhance segment growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 350 pages with 677 market data tables & 23 figures & charts from the report, “Surgical Gloves Market Statistics By Product (Latex Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene Gloves), Form (Powder-free Gloves, Powdered Gloves), Usage (Disposable Gloves, Reusable Gloves), Sterility (Sterile Gloves, Non-sterile Gloves), Distribution Channel (Brick and Mortar, E-commerce), End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

High accessibility and a widespread store network to foster brick & mortar segment expansion

Surgical gloves market share from the brick and mortar distribution channel segment was valued at over USD 1.5 billion in 2022. This is attributed to greater accessibility and a vast network of brick-and-mortar stores. For consumables, including surgical gloves, the accessibility, appeal, and acceptability of brick-and-mortar retailers are increasing. According to a published study, as of 2020, offline sales in the U.S. were 10 times higher than e-commerce and online shopping sales.

High-quality services to impel ambulatory surgical centers segment outlook

Ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2032. Ambulatory surgical centers provide cost-effective and high-quality services, as well as same-day surgical operations. Clinical studies have shown that ambulatory surgery centers outperform hospital-based facilities in terms of surgical quality and post-operative care. As a result, high-quality services and the soaring number of procedures performed at these centers are expected to accelerate segment trends.

Rising hospitalization rate to augment Europe’s revenue share

Europe surgical gloves market is poised to surpass USD 1.5 billion by 2032. The rising hospitalization rate caused by the high prevalence of cancer and diabetes, coupled with favorable healthcare regulations, is expected to boost regional business size. The European Union estimated that over 4 million new cancer patients were reported in 2021, and this number is likely to rise significantly in the coming years. Furthermore, multiple awareness initiatives by different organizations, including regulatory bodies, are set to further bolster regional market development.

Strategic acquisitions to define the competitive landscape of the industry

Surgical gloves industry includes Berhad, Supermax Corporation, Dynarex Corporation, Berner International Gmbh, SHEILD Scientific, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Ansell Limited, Cardinal Health, Inc., Leboo Healthcare Products Limited, and other companies.

