Surgical Mask Market to Be Worth US$ 4.27 Billion by The Year 2030 – Comprehensive Research Report by Futuremarketinsights

Surgical Mask Market – Demand for Low-Cost, ‘Basic’ Surgical Masks Continues to Grow: Study

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Short-term demand for Surgical Masks remains unprecedented, however, growing awareness regarding their effectiveness will lead to steady sales in the long-term, according to a latest study by Future Market Insights. According to the study, even after the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control, a sizeable percentage of people are likely to continue wearing masks in crowded places, and cities where pollution levels are high.

Market Outlook:

Data Points Market Insights Market Value 2021 US$ 1.65 Bn Market Value 2022 US$ 1.84 Bn Market Value 2030 US$ 4.27 Bn CAGR 2022-2030 11.0% Market Share of Top 5 Countries 59.7%

Key Report Takeaways

The global surgical masks market is forecasted to surge past valuation of US$ 4.2 Bn by 2030

Basic surgical masks and fluid/splash resistant surgical masks are expected to collectively account for 80% of market value, each holding a share of near-equal proportions.

The adoption of basic surgical masks is concentrated among general consumers while fluid/splash resistant surgical masks find a majority of takers among medical professionals.

By end-use, hospitals are foreseen to channel the majority of revenue, capturing more than 70% of market value.

Ambulatory surgical centers are anticipated to remain the second-most lucrative market, accounting for more than 1/5th of global market value.

Europe is poised to capture the lion’s share in market value, accounting for a share little below 2/5th of market value.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data Available for 2015-2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, BENELUX, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, North Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey and South Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product, End User and Region Key Companies Profiled • Medline Industries, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

• Kindwell Medical

• BioClean (ANSELL LTD.)

• Moldex-Metric Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc

• Kowa Company, Ltd

• 3M Pricing Available upon Request

COVID-19 Impact on Heat Induction Cap Liners Market

Through the years, surgical masks have remained one of the most prominent protective equipment among healthcare professionals while performing medical procedures.

Surgical masks offer protection against exposure to harmful bacteria and other organisms present in the blood and other bodily fluids that the medical professionals are likely to come in contact with during surgical procedures.

As the number of surgeries continues to increase in direct proportion with the expanding base of the geriatric population, the demand for protective surgical equipment, including surgical masks, is expected to prevail high for the years to come.

As per the statistics of The Lancet, the number of surgeries conducted across the world surged passed 313 Mn in recent years and continues to rise year-on-year, offering substantial revenue opportunities to market players.

Likewise, high levels of air pollution in East Asian nations such as China, South Korea, and Japan have made wearing masks a common practice among the population of these regions.

Besides, the sales of masks in the aforementioned regions have historically witnessed an upsurge during the flu seasons. On these lines, the outbreak of COVID-19 is creating an unprecedented demand for surgical masks, as they become an integral part of routine during the pandemic.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

COVID-19 Impact on Surgical Masks Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has proven fruitful to the manufacturers of surgical masks, as demand for surgical masks has never been higher. As the number of infections continues to spike in large nations such as the US, India, Brazil, and Russia, with no vaccine approval in sight, people are resorting to all kinds of protective measures in their routine.

On this premise, surgical masks have emerged as the most accessible and efficient safety measure, and have become an integral part of their lives. Surgical masks are currently among the most sought out essentials and are poised to remain through the pandemic, thus catalysing the overall market growth.

Who is Winning?

Key players operating in the market are capitalizing on the demand created during the pandemic and are upscaling their production capacities to gain a competitive edge. Moreover, market players are focusing on procuring approvals for new products to distribute on a wide-scale. On these lines,

3M is committed to producing 50 Mn masks to the US medical authorities during the pandemic.

Similarly, Honeywell International has expanded its manufacturing capacity in its facility located in Smithfield, Rhode Island, to cater to the growing demand.

FMI’s report includes profiles of some of the most prominent names in the market including 3M, Honeywell International Inc., and Medline Industries, Inc., Halyard Health (Owens & Minor, Inc.), Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Moldex-Metric Inc., Kowa Company Ltd., Premium HealthCare Disposables Private Limited, Kindwell Medical BioClean (ANSELL LTD.), Dynarex Corp., and Valmy among others.

