Surgical Robots Market worth USD 22.7 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Surgical Robots Industry is anticipated to register 17.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 due to increasing number of surgical procedures along with the surged adoption of surgical robots across the globe.

The surgical robots market value is expected to reach USD 22.7 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising chronic diseases along with the increasing number of surgical procedures will fuel the industry revenue.

Rising healthcare expenditure in emerging countries will spur the business potential. Healthcare spending may lead to a greater provision of health opportunities, that can help to strengthen human capital and increase productivity, resulting in enhanced economic performance. Hence, healthcare systems with high revenues will be able to adapt the technology at initial stage along with staff training for robotic surgeries. Similarly, better healthcare services as well as healthcare infrastructure further proves beneficial for the business expansion.

Surgical robots market from robot systems segment surpassed USD 1.5 billion in 2021. The robot systems are mainly beneficial for surgeons or doctors to manipulate surgical catheters inside the patient’s body during minimally invasive surgeries. The rapid adoption and growth of the robot systems is due to technological improvements in control theory, materials & motors, and advancement in medical imaging such as 3D ultrasound, higher resolutions, and magnetic resonance imaging. Furthermore, robot systems not only aid surgeons in diagnosing the problem, but also helps in performing key surgical procedures using magnification capabilities and visualization.

Some of the key findings from the surgical robots market report include:

Technological advancements in surgical robots will propel the market progression

Increasing adoption and awareness of surgical robots in several economies of the globe will boost the market forecasts.

Presence of numerous market participants in this industry are developing innovative systems for better patient care.

North America held substantial revenue share in 2021 due to surging number of various chronic health aliments.

Surgical Robots Market Analysis By Component (Robot Systems, Instruments & Accessories), Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, General Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Urologic Surgery), End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers [ASCs]), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/surgical-robots-market

Surgical robots market from general surgery segment exceeded 29.2% business share in 2021 and is set to register a significant CAGR through 2030. This is attributed to rising number of general surgeries such as hernia repair, adrenalectomy, cholecystectomy, small bowel resection, and rectal prolapse. Moreover, key market players are focusing towards increasing advancement in robotic systems for accurate and feasible surgical procedures.

hospitals segment is projected to register 17.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, due to rising number of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and kidney disorders across the globe. Robotic surgeries help doctors with better imaging view to make improved decisions with clarity, reduces tissue damage that further leads to faster recovery rate of the patient. In addition, adaption of advanced robotic instruments in the hospitals will increase the market demand.

Asia Pacific surgical robots market captured over 22.4% revenue share in 2021 and is poised to grow substantially during the forthcoming years. This is owing to the technological developments in healthcare sector. Several companies with the help of government organizations are focusing on launching novel medical robots by increasing their investments. For instance, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC), combination of robots and artificial intelligence will be the next phase of the surgical robots. Hence, such collaborations will fuel the overall industry expansion.

Some of the key market players operating in surgical robots industry include Accuray Incorporated, Corin Group (OMNILife science, Inc.), Globus Medical Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic (Mazor Robotics), Siemens Healthineers, and Stryker. These industry players are adopting various growth strategies to capture maximum share and sustain the market competition.

