Surgical Staplers Market to hit US$4.0 billion by 2026, Disposable Surgical Staplers are Expected to Dominate the Industry – TMR

Global Surgical Staplers Market Thrives on its Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Albany, New York, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surgical staplers has increasingly gained popularity over sutures, which is one of the leading causes for the growth of the global surgical staplers market. Surgical staplers find use in a wide variety of medicine branches, namely thoracic, tissue & wound management procedures, gastrointestinal-related surgeries, and gynecology. Application of the staplers across different branches of medicine offers copious growth opportunities for the global Surgical Staplers Market .

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Victor Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Frankenman International Limited, Purple Surgical International Ltd., Dextera Surgical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG are some of the prominent companies in the global surgical staplers market.

Utilizing extensive research, Transparency Market Research (TMR) has come up with a report on the global surgical staplers market. Experts at TMR prophesize that the market is expected to rise at a growth rate of 7.5% CAGR over the period of forecast, from 2017 to 2026. The global surgical staplers market is estimated to attain prominence by reaching a market value of US$ 4Bn through 2026 from US$ 2 bn in 2017.

Growing Awareness in Asia Pacific to Present Copious Growth Opportunities to the Market

North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America comprise key regions of the global surgical staplers market.

Both Europe and North America are likely to account for a lion’s share of the global surgical staplers market during the period of forecast. Constant technological progress in the medical field together with rising geriatric population suffering from various chronic diseases and increasing number of various surgical procedures are propelling the regional market on a growth trajectory.

In Asia Pacific, the surgical staplers market is likely to grow at a substantial pace, owing to the growing adoption of surgical staplers in the region. So far, the region depicted a low to moderate adoption rate of the devices, due to less awareness of their benefits in the region. However, the awareness is now growing, thus offering ample growth opportunities for the regional surgical staplers market.

Increased Preference of Surgical Staplers over Sutures to Spell Growth for the Market

The global surgical staplers market is estimated to gain traction from its increasing demand for use in minimally invasive procedures. Colorectal surgeries, cosmetology procedures, laparoscopic procedures, general surgeries, and flexible endoscopic procedures increasingly make use of surgical staplers.

An increase in the number of bariatric procedures and use of latest technologies to perform endoscopic surgeries accentuates the demand for surgical staplers. According to the findings of American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery, nearly 228,000 bariatric surgeries were performed in the US in 2017. It is nearly a 69% rise from 2011 when 158,000 such surgeries were done. Surgical staplers are used in bariatric and other surgeries related to weight loss due to their benefits such as effective coagulation, less pain, better closure, and faster recovery. These factors are fuelling growth of the global surgical staplers market.

Besides, rising need to manage tissue and wounds effectively is expected to add impetus to the global surgical staplers market. Earlier sutures were extensively utilized for the purpose of wound closure surgeries, which apart from being a tiresome process frequently led to wound leakage and separation. Thus, surgical staplers have replaced sutures over time owing to its benefits.

On the other hand, surgical staplers are comparatively costlier than suturing needles. As such, their use in many low-income countries of Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa is restricted, which further hinders the growth of the global surgical staplers market. However, with expanding reach of global players across developing regions coupled with increasing NGO0-based healthcare work in rural area, the demand for surgical staplers could increase in future.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, bearing the title, “Surgical Staplers Market (Product – Disposable and Reusable; Application – General Surgery, Colorectal, Gynecology, and Urology; Technology – Manual Devices and Powered Devices; Ergonomics – Curved and Linear; End Use – Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2026.”

