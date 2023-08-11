Bee Venom Extract is used in medications for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and arthritis, which could lead to a rise in revenue if research and development expenditures and the compound’s use in the pharmaceutical industry continue to increase.

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Bee Venom Extract Market By Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, And Pharmaceutical), By Type (Power And Liquid), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global bee venom extract market size was worth at around USD 330 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.95% and is anticipated to reach over USD 530 million by 2030.”

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/bee-venom-extract-market

(Before making a purchase, you may evaluate the quality of our in-depth research and studies with the help of sample reports)





Bee Venom Extract Market Overview:

Extract of bee venom is a naturally occurring toxin generated by honeybees. The product has extensive applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic care industries due to its vast therapeutic advantages, such as reducing pain intensity and inflammation, as well as improving skin texture and overall health. The industry of bee venom extract accommodates to the demand for a variety of end-user products, including serums, creams, supplements, and masks.

The growing rate of awareness and consumer interest are causing a high demand for the product, and the trend has accelerated in recent years. In addition, the steady development of the industry is attributable to the growing preference for natural or organic personal care products, which is a result of the extract’s exceptional health benefits. During the forecast period, the market is anticipated to generate more revenue, but it may also be subject to a number of obstacles and growth restrictions.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the bee venom extract market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.95% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The bee venom extract market size was worth around USD 330 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 530 million by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The bee venom extract market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for organic and naturally-occurring products

Based on application segmentation, cosmetics & personal care were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on type segmentation, powder was the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global bee venom extract market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global bee venom extract market include;

Honson Pharmatech Group Ltd.

ApiHealth NZ Ltd.

Karin Herzog SA

Swanson Health Products

Beekeeper’s Naturals

Nature’s Laboratory Ltd.

Croda International plc

Laboratorios Dr. Esteve S.A.

Hargol FoodTech

Roshan Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Yakov Gershkovich

Ibiosys Solutions SAS

SRS Aromatics Ltd.

Life Health Foods UK Ltd.

Nutraceuticals Group Europe Ltd.

Zhejiang Wanfeng

Poison Garden

Medicines Group Co. Ltd.

Nectar Ease Ltd.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the [218+ Pages] Report | Quick Delivery Available – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/bee-venom-extract-market

Bee Venom Extract Market: Growth Drivers

Rising demand for organic and natural products to boost market

The global bee venom extract market is anticipated to grow at a constant rate due to the growing preference of end-users for naturally occurring or organic products as opposed to chemically produced personal care items and other consumables. Numerous companies market bee venom extract as an organic compound, and it is acquiring significant traction in the cosmetic care industry due to the numerous advantages associated with its use in controlled environments.

Bee Venom Extract Market: Restraints

Related health risks to restrict the market growth

Products containing bee venom may not be suitable for all individuals. Although the products are known to improve the overall health of the epidermis, they may cause severe reactions in individuals with a history of an allergic reaction to bee stings. These factors may hinder the expansion of the bee venom extract industry. In addition, limited knowledge and comprehension of the compound may lead to the distribution of low-quality products on the commercial market, resulting in the loss of valuable customers. Due to the limited availability of bee venom extract at the present time, industry participants are unable to realise the industry’s full potential, which encourages growth restrictions.

Bee Venom Extract Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global bee venom extract market is segmented based on application, type, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are cosmetics & personal care, and pharmaceutical. In 2022, the highest growth was observed in the cosmetics & personal care segment. The popularity of the product in the segment is driven due to excellent anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties.

Based on type, the global market is divided into power and liquid. The form’s popularity relies on the product’s intended and final uses; however, the industry’s CAGR was highest in the powder sector since more skincare products, such as masks and serums, were produced there.

Browse Complete Report Here | Bee Venom Extract Market By Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, And Pharmaceutical), By Type (Power And Liquid), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Regional Analysis:

North America to witness the highest growth

The North American market for bee venom extract is anticipated to experience the highest growth, with the United States serving as a key revenue generator. The growing interest of the research community in the use of bee venom extract in the pharmaceutical industry, in addition to cosmetics and personal care products, is a significant growth driver.

The pharmaceutical industry in the United States is one of the best-funded in the world, and the country is capitalizing on this advantage to tap into the potential of the international community. In addition, the increasing level of consumer awareness may increase demand for bee venom extract-based products. Europe is the second most dominant region due to the increasing demand for organic products and the presence of one of the strongest cosmetics industries, with Germany, France, and the United Kingdom making increasing contributions. Increasing research activities designed to promote the product’s use may also contribute to regional development.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 330 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 530 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 4.95% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Honson Pharmatech Group Ltd., ApiHealth NZ Ltd., Karin Herzog SA, Swanson Health Products, Beekeeper’s Naturals, Nature’s Laboratory Ltd., Croda International plc, Laboratorios Dr. Esteve S.A., Hargol FoodTech, Roshan Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Yakov Gershkovich, Ibiosys Solutions SAS, SRS Aromatics Ltd., Life Health Foods UK Ltd., Nutraceuticals Group Europe Ltd., Zhejiang Wanfeng, Poison Garden, Medicines Group Co., Ltd., and Nectar Ease Ltd. Segments Covered By Application, By Type, And By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Request for Customization on this Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1751

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Recent Industry Developments:

In May 2022, researchers at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, registered the potential application of bee venom extract to treat COVID-19 infection. The research committee concluded that the anti-bacterial peptides in the compound assisted in reducing the viral load of the virus

In May 2022, scholars at Duzce University, Turkey, developed a skincare prototype using ingredients like honey, propolis, bee venom, royal jelly, and beeswax. The research study was aimed at analyzing cytotoxicity, dermalogical response, stability, and antioxidant activity along with deliverables like moisturization, skin smoothness, skin tone, wrinkle visibility, and some other parameters

The global bee venom extract market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

By Type

Power

Liquid

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Free Brochure of the Global Bee Venom Extract Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/bee-venom-extract-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Bee Venom Extract industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Bee Venom Extract Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Bee Venom Extract Industry?

What segments does the Bee Venom Extract Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Bee Venom Extract Market sample report and company profiles?

What Report Offers:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Plant-Based Snacks Market By Nature (Organic And Conventional), By Type (Wafers, Cookies, And Snack Bars), By Source (Vegetables, Cereals, Legumes, Fruits, And Tubers), By Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Stores, And Convenience Stores), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/plant-based-snacks-market

Chocolate Powdered Drinks Market By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales And Indirect Sales), By Processing (Dutch-Processing And Natural), By Content (High-Fat, Medium-Fat, And Low-Fat), By End Users (Chocolate Drinks, Protein Shakes, Cappuccino Mixes, Milk Beverages, And Energy Drinks), And By Region: – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/chocolate-powdered-drinks-market

Sesame Milk Market By Flavor (Vanilla, Chocolate, Unsweetened Original, Original, Chocolate Hazelnut, And Others), By Type (Black Sesame Seed Milk And White Sesame Seed Milk), By Packaging Type (Tetra And Bottle), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/sesame-milk-market

CBD Gummies Market By Concentration (Low And High), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cbd-gummies-market

Food Dehydrators Market By Energy Source (Solar, Biofuel, Electricity), By End-Use (Commercial And Domestic), By Technology (Horizontal Airflow And Vertical Airflow), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/food-dehydrators-market

Distilled Water Market By Application (Chemical & Biological Laboratories, Drinking, Automotive Cooling Systems & Batteries, Medical, Others), By Distribution Channel (Distributor And Direct Sales), By Product (Industrial Grade And Pharmaceutical Grade), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/distilled-water-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge | Zion Market Research

USA: +1 3479038971 | +1 7187054574

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651 | Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

UK: +44 2032 894158

India: +91 7768 006 007 | +91 7768 006 008

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us on – LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube