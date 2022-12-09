New study by market research firm Fact.MR on the foam densifier market. Latest trends, forecasts, and competitive landscape analyzed.

Rockville, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global foam densifier market is estimated at US$ 195.7 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

Foam is extensively used in packaging, construction activities, and upholstery among others due to its several properties such as lightweight, moisture resistance, durability, insulation, and ability to be shaped in any form and size.

Europe has around 160 manufacturing sites that produce around 1.5 million tons of PU foam per annum, out of which about 50% is used in upholstered furniture, 10% in transportation, 35% in bedding, and the rest in other applications.

Foam takes more than 500 years to degrade and is harmful to the environment. The recycling activities of foam have increased over the years to reduce waste and conserve raw materials. Increasing recycling activity will increase the demand for densifiers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global foam densifier market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% and be valued at US$ 289.4 million by 2033

The market witnessed a 2.8% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

Germany dominates the European market with 25.0% market share in 2023

The polystyrene segment is expected to be the crown of the market with a growth rate of 4.1% from 2023-2033

“Extensive recycling activities and the importance of densifiers in the recycling process will bolster the demand for foam densifiers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Foam Densifier Industry Research

By Material Type :

Polystyrene

Expanded

Extruded

Expanded Polyethylene

Expanded Polypropylene

Expanded Polyisocyanurate

Polyurethane

Others

By Compression System :

Hydraulic

Screw Drive

Thermal

Hybrid

By Capacity :

<50Kg/h

50Kg/h-100Kg/h

100Kg/h-200Kg/h

300Kg/h-400Kg/h

Above 400 Kg/h

By Country :

Germany

France

UK

BENELUX

NORDIC

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Market’s Key Stratagems

Market players for foam densifiers are relying more on organic strategies like increasing capacity and engaging in R&D to develop products that would increase their market share. The top foam densifier producers in the world use eco-friendly technologies and end-user-specific optimization techniques.

Key industry competitors are refocusing their efforts on luring in a new clientele by providing cutting-edge goods at affordable prices without sacrificing quality and robustness.

Key Companies Profiled:–

Avangard Innovative

Compactor Management Company

Demand Products, Inc.

INTCO Recycling

Matrix Manufacturing

Recycling Equipment Corporation

RUNI A/S

VITA RECYCLES

Wedo Machinery

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global foam densifier market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of material type (polystyrene (expanded, extruded), expanded polyethylene, expanded polypropylene, expanded polyisocyanurate, polyurethane, others), compression system (hydraulic, screw drive, thermal, hybrid), and capacity (<50Kg/h, 50Kg/h-100Kg/h, 100Kg/h-200Kg/h, 300Kg/h-400Kg/h, above 400 Kg/h), across major countries of Europe (Germany, France, UK, BENELUX, NORDIC, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe).

