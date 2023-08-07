According to the recent report on the Global Industrial Lubricants market study by FMI, the market is set to witness substantial growth, expected to reach a valuation of US$ 22,845.9 million by 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.4% until 2033. Industrial lubricants play a crucial role in supporting the automotive and oil & gas industries. With automotive applications requiring various lubricants for engines, transmissions, brakes, and greases, the growth of the automotive sector directly impacts the industrial lubricants market

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Industrial Lubricants Market Size is anticipated to cross a valuation of US$ 22,845.9 million in 2023 and is estimated to attain US$ 35,140.9 million by 2033. The industrial lubricants market share is projected to thrive at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Industries are implementing increasingly sophisticated and innovative machinery as advancements in technology occur. Extreme operating circumstances, such as high temperatures, hefty loads, or corrosive environments, are common for these high-tech devices. Advanced equipment requires specific lubricants with special qualities to satisfy their needs. For instance, synthetic lubricants are built to resist high temperatures and provide improved performance compared to traditional mineral-based lubricants. The market for these specialized lubricants rises as businesses optimize their machinery.

One of the main users of industrial lubricants is the automotive industry. Various automotive applications, such as engine oils, transmission, brakes, and greases, require lubricants. The market for industrial lubricants used in manufacturing, maintenance, and aftermarket services develops in tandem with the ongoing expansion of the automotive industry and rising global vehicle production.

Industrial lubricants are crucial to the oil and gas industry’s exploration, production, and refining processes. Equipment used in the extraction and processing of crude oil and natural gas uses lubricants, including drilling rigs, pumps, compressors, and other machinery. The market for industrial lubricants used in the oil and gas industry rises in tandem with surging energy demand and the expansion of exploratory activities into new areas.

Key Takeaways from the Industrial Lubricants Market Report:

In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 19,367.4 million.

The market expanded at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018 to 2022.

In 2022, the global market size stood at US$ 21,883.0 million.

The mineral oil segment captured 40.0% of global market shares in 2022.

The automotive industry segment acquired 18.0% of global market shares in 2022.

India captured 4.8% of global market shares in 2022.

The United States captured 16.1% of global market shares in 2022.

China captured 5.0% of global market shares in 2022.

The United Kingdom captured 3.4% of global market shares in 2022.

Top 20 Key Players in Industrial Lubricants and Their Marketing Strategy

The key market players involved are:

ExxonMobil Corp. Fuchs Lubricants The Lubrizol Corp. Royal Dutch Shell Phillips 66 Lucas Oil Products Inc. Amsoil Inc. Bel-Ray Co. Inc. Total S.A. Kluber Lubrication Valvoline International Inc. Chevron Corp. Clariant Quaker Chemical Corp. Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG Houghton International Inc. Castrol Blaser Swisslube Inc. Calumet Specialty Product Partners LLP Petronas Lubricant International

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

In January 2022, Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC announced a marketing agreement with Rock Energy for its lubricant products in Bangladesh.

In July 2022, Quaker Houghton announced a collaboration combining SKF RecondOil’s Double Separation Technology (DST) with Quaker Houghton’s industrial oils and application expertise to enable the industry to utilize its resources more efficiently. Chevron Corporation’s subsidiary Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC.

The official commencement of the Model Retail Outlet Scheme and the Darpan-Petrol Pump Digital Customer Feedback Program in November 2021 was announced by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. In order to improve facilities and service standards throughout their networks, which serve more than six crore people daily, the three oil PSUs collaborated to develop model retail outlets.

Industrial Lubricants Market Segmentation

By Base Oil:

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Bio-based Oil

By Product Type:

Hydraulic Fluids

Metalworking Fluids

Gear Oil

Compressor Oil

Grease

Turbine Oil

Transformer Oil

Refrigeration Oil

Textile Machinery Lubricants

Others

By End-use Industry:

Construction

Metal & Mining

Cement Production

Power Generation

Automotive

Chemical Production

Oil & Gas

Textile Manufacturing

Food Processing

Agriculture

Pulp & Paper

Marine Applications

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

