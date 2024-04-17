Former two-term Republican Gov. Larry Hogan — who’s aiming to flip a Democrat-controlled open Senate seat in his heavily blue home state of Maryland — is spotlighting his grassroots fundraising as he works to paint a stark contrast with the multi-millionaire front-runner for the Democratic nomination.
Hogan, considered the overwhelming front-runner for the GOP nomination in next month’s primary, is running in the contest to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin in a r
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- California Democrats ‘mutilate’ anti-trafficking bill targeting adults who pay for sex with minors - April 17, 2024
- Republicans predict Dems to pay ‘heavy price’ in election after Mayorkas impeachment bid fails - April 17, 2024
- Former US ambassador, Cuban spy blames decision to betray country on Yale’s radical politics in 60s, 70s - April 17, 2024