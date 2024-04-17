Former two-term Republican Gov. Larry Hogan — who’s aiming to flip a Democrat-controlled open Senate seat in his heavily blue home state of Maryland — is spotlighting his grassroots fundraising as he works to paint a stark contrast with the multi-millionaire front-runner for the Democratic nomination.

Hogan, considered the overwhelming front-runner for the GOP nomination in next month’s primary, is running in the contest to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin in a r

[Read Full story at source]