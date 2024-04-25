Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday visited the southern border in McAllen, Texas, as he campaigns for the open Maryland Senate seat — and as the ongoing crisis at the southern border remains a top political issue.

Hogan met with law enforcement and public safety officials and told Fox News in an exclusive statement that he visited the border to “get a firsthand understanding of this crisis, and what I’ve seen should appall every American.”

“This is a

[Read Full story at source]