Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces Benching and Racking Line-up

Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces Benching and Racking Line-up

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Continues Expanding Surna’s Product Offering to Commercial Growers

Boulder, Colorado, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, today announced another expansion to its products and service offering to include benching and racking equipment. Surna is a seasoned leader in the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) market and is intent on bringing the most efficient and sustainable designs and systems to the industry. Surna’s benching and racking can be adapted to the grower’s specific requirements.

“Whether you’re a craft grower with a limited amount of space, or a large commercial grower with thousands of square feet and expansion plans, some sort of benching or racking is required for a successful grow. This is true whether you’re cultivating cannabis or food,” said Jamie English, Surna’s Vice President of Marketing Communications. “As Surna has rapidly but thoughtfully expanded its product and services offering, benching and racking systems are a natural fit to add to our line-up of design and equipment offerings.”

Surna now offers a full portfolio of benching and racking options that include single-tier, ebb and flow growing benches, stationary benches, rolling and tracking benches, multi-tier vertical farming racks (also known as archive shelves), and cloning and drying racks.

About Surna
Surna Inc. (www.surna.com), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 15 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

Contact:
Jamie English
Vice President, Marketing Communications
[email protected]
303.993.5271

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.