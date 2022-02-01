Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces Leandru Schiau as New Product Manager

Growth Strategy Execution at Heart of New Hire

Louisville, Colorado, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC, a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies and a subsidiary of CEA Industries Inc. (OTCQB: CEAD), hired Leandru Schiau as Product Manager. Mr. Schiau brings over a decade of experience building and leading product development for several global organizations.

“Surna Cultivation Technologies has been introducing new products and services at a breakneck speed as we aggressively execute on our strategic plan announced last year,” said Jamie English, Vice President of Marketing. “To continue delivering on our growth strategy, we are thrilled to have a seasoned product development manager such as Leandru join us. With Mr. Schiau on staff, we are confident we can continue delivering new offerings that help in the build-out of highly efficient and profitable grow environments for our customers.”

In his previous role as Senior Product Manager at Cirris Inc., Mr. Schiau was responsible for setting the company’s hardware and software strategy and vision by developing close relationships with cross functional teams and ensuring the products met customer needs through research and voice of customer.

Prior to Cirris, Mr. Schiau was Senior Product Manager at Emerson Automation Solutions where he was responsible for developing business cases for new products within the Switchbox product line and for developing detailed product specifications to improve product positioning.

In his role at Surna, Mr. Schiau will be responsible for product strategy and vision, including voice of the customer, market trends, product training, and successful new product launches.

About Surna Cultivation Technologies

Surna Cultivation Technologies (www.surna.com), is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, air sanitization, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 15 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

