SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surrozen, Inc. (“Surrozen” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SRZN), a company pioneering targeted therapeutics that selectively activate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration, will present on January 12, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific time at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through Surrozen’s Investor Relations website at investors.surrozen.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body’s existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across multiple disease areas, including inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis, eye diseases, hearing loss, lung and airway diseases, and certain neurological disorders. For more information, please visit surrozen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

