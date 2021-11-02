Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Surveillance Radar System Market revenue to cross USD 10 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Surveillance Radar System Market revenue to cross USD 10 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Major surveillance radar system market players include Raytheon Company, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Thales Group, Honeywell Inc., Therma A/S, BAE Systems, SAAB AB, HENSOLDT, L&T Defence, FLIR Systems, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., and L3HARRIS Technologies.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The surveillance radar system market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 10 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The rising adoption of radar systems to strengthen the security and safety of defense forces across the globe is supporting the market growth. The ability of these radars to detect hostile targets in military applications and commercial aviation will propel the market expansion.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the surveillance radar system market progression with a significant decline in demand from military and commercial applications. The cancellation of several military projects and temporary suspension of R&D activities resulted in the delay of new surveillance radar developments during the pandemic period. However, rising defense spending and airport construction in several countries will support the industry growth over the coming years.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5145

The naval surveillance radar system will witness high acceptance in the coming years as several countries are deploying 3D radars to strengthen their maritime security. These radars provide high-level accuracy, resolution, response, and information to the naval force. They are equipped with advanced sensors and are capable of detecting & monitoring illegal migrants, trafficking, terrorism, smuggling, illicit fishing, and other illegal activities. They are primarily used in sea surface surveillance, ship navigation, and short to medium-range air surveillance.

Europe surveillance radar system market is expected to showcase a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to its rapid advancements in AI & IoT technologies and increase in military expenditure. According to Stockholm International Peace Research (SIPRI), UK spent over USD 59.2 billion and Germany spent USD 52.8 billion in 2020. Such a rise in military expenditure due to geopolitical conflicts will support the installation of surveillance radar systems in the region.

Some of the major companies operating in the surveillance radar system market include Raytheon Company, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Thales Group, Honeywell Inc., Therma A/S, BAE Systems, SAAB AB, HENSOLDT, L&T Defence, FLIR Systems, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., and L3HARRIS Technologies. Industry leaders are focusing on expanding their radar portfolios to enhance their revenue share.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5145

Some key findings in the surveillance radar system market report include:

  • Increasing air traffic along with the expansion of commercial airline activities will support the industry expansion.
  • The rising proliferation of unmanned aircraft across developed economies will drive the industry progression during the forecast period. These UAVs are integrated with radar sensors for several applications such as object detection, security, obtaining precise navigation, and surveillance.
  • A rapid uptick in military expenditure along with supportive government initiatives to strengthen security and surveillance activities will foster the market statistics through 2027.
  • Technological advancements in surveillance radar systems to provide high-level precision and detect obstacles will create robust opportunities for market size. Modern surveillance radars are equipped with 3D sensors, augment reality, AI, and IoT to provide better situational awareness.
  • North American and European countries, such as Canada, the U.S., and UK, are focusing on space surveillance radars to protect critical space assets and fill the gap in space situation awareness capabilities.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3   Surveillance Radar System Market Insights

3.1    Industry segmentation

3.2    Impact of COVID-19 on industry landscape

3.2.1    Global outlook

3.2.2    Regional impact

3.2.3    Industry value chain

3.2.4    Competitive landscape

3.3    Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4    Investment landscape

3.5    Technology & innovation landscape

3.6    Regulatory landscape

3.7    Industry impact forces

3.7.1    Growth drivers

3.7.2    Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8    Growth potential analysis

3.9    Porter’s analysis

3.10    PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/surveillance-radar-system-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.