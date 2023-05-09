Made from konjac root, Life Extension’s new fiber powder is free of artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners

Life Extension new Easy Fiber supplement glucomannan from Konjac Root Sugar Free Gluten Free NonGMO Prebiotic Life Extension’s new Easy Fiber provides glucomannan from Konjac root to support digestive health, satiety, and cardiovascular health. This fiber provides similar benefits to psyllium husk fiber, but at a lower daily dose. This lightly orange-flavored powdered fiber mix is an easy way to help meet your daily dietary fiber needs. And unlike other fiber supplements, Easy Fiber contains no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Got fiber? If you’re like many people, the answer to this question is “not nearly enough.” But, according to a new Life Extension customer survey of 3,356 men and women, it’s not for lack of trying. Nearly half of respondents (49%) reported that they eat dietary sources of fiber at least once a day, and 30 percent have fiber at every meal. Still, more than two-thirds (67%) said they don’t meet the daily fiber requirements published by the United States Department of Agriculture. Getting enough fiber is important for digestive regularity, satiety, weight management and even heart health. To help you achieve your fiber goals, Life Extension has launched Easy Fiber, an easy-to-mix, lightly orange-flavored powder that is less bulky than other options.

Taking a fiber supplement is a great option for those who don’t get enough fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains on their plates—but for many consumers, traditional fiber powders may be inconvenient to consume. What makes Easy Fiber go down so…easily? Instead of being derived from psyllium husk fiber, which is the active ingredient in most fiber supplements, Life Extension’s innovative new formula uses glucomannan fiber from konjac root, which provides similar benefits but with a lower daily dose. And unlike many other fiber supplements, Easy Fiber is sugar-free and contains no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. It is also dose-adjustable, so consumers can tailor how much fiber they take based on their individual health needs.

According to Kristin Moskal, MS, a research scientist at Life Extension, the main ingredient in Easy Fiber supports digestive health through its role as a prebiotic. “Clinical trials suggest the supplemental glucomannan fiber conferred healthy regularity and prebiotic effects to adults on a low-fiber diet,” she explained.

While other fiber products also offer these health benefits, Dr. Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education, pointed out that the key is choosing a fiber supplement that you like taking daily, without bulkiness getting in the way of compliance. “Easy Fiber is an excellent way to be proactive about digestive and whole-body health,” he added. Dr. Smith also noted that fiber’s benefits go beyond the belly: “Fiber is terrific for heart health, too, because it supports already-healthy cholesterol and blood sugar levels,” he said.

Gluten-free, sugar-free, vegetarian and non-GMO, Easy Fiber is the newest addition to Life Extension’s digestive health line, which also includes Enhanced Super Digestive Enzymes, formulated to deliver a 10-enzyme blend for optimal digestion, and Bloat Relief, a combo of artichoke and ginger extract, fennel seed oil and turmeric, which helps provide relief from occasional gas and uncomfortable digestion.

About Life Extension®

For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

Easy Fiber (item #02514): This supplement should be taken in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise program. Individual results are not guaranteed, and results may vary.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Attachment

Life Extension new Easy Fiber supplement glucomannan from Konjac Root Sugar Free Gluten Free NonGMO Prebiotic

CONTACT: Rey Searles Life Extension 954-766-8433 rsearles@lifeextension.com