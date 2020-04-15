Survey of Home Service Pros Finds Over 90% Now Taking Preventative Measures as They Navigate COVID-19

Safety is a top priority for home service pros who are adopting new protocols to protect homeowners and themselves

DENVER, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI), the largest digital marketplace for connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals across the globe, released a new survey that found 93 percent of service professionals in the U.S. including plumbers, electricians, painters, HVAC repair, landscapers and general contractors have added at least one major new cleaning measure as part of their service with 73 percent doing more frequent cleaning and 39 percent purchasing more personal protective equipment (PPE). The survey also found that access to PPE is critical with 30 percent of respondents ranking access to more PPE as the number one support option they could receive to help their business through the pandemic.

“We are so proud of how home service professionals across the country – plumbers, electricians and contractors – have responded to this crisis,” said Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angie’s List and Chief Customer Officer of ANGI Homeservices. “At a time when most of America is on lockdown, these essential businesses are performing critical jobs like fixing broken water heaters, repairing roofs and repairing furnaces and air conditioners—all of which is vital to keeping the 120 million homes in America safe and in good working condition. Still, the business challenges these pros face during this unprecedented time are significant and we are committed to being a true partner, helping local pros find work and advocating on their behalf.”

The survey of 1,000 U.S home service professionals fielded March 30th by Pollfish , also found pros are using technology and communications platforms to better engage and reassure new and existing customers. Eighty-five percent of pros surveyed have made at least one major change to customer communications. Among them, nearly 50 percent report increased use of email lists to send updates, 45 percent report increased use of social media, 41 percent have used video chat technology in place of in-person meetings and 32 percent say they have enhanced direct communication with customers/clients before accepting new business.

“Customers are asking my team about precautions taken during the pandemic,” said Chris Cunningham, owner of Service Plus Heating, Cooling, Plumbing in Indianapolis. “We inform them that our technicians are wearing gloves, are spraying hospital grade disinfectant and as always are wearing shoe covers. We understand if homeowners want to reschedule, but most have been comfortable with the precautions we outline for them and tell us to come by as they are home.”

Additional highlights include:

Staffing Changes: two-thirds of service professionals have experienced staffing changes, with 20 percent having to make serious layoffs, furloughs or salary cuts.

Financial Relief: Pros also ranked guarantees from local governments to be deemed essential and access to zero or low interest capital as options that could make a positive impact on their business.

Delayed Start to Home Improvement Season: March is typically when home service professionals see their business pick up after winter, however, many pros report that COVID has caused delays. Thirty-four percent of home service professionals around the country have reported smaller business volumes compared to last year, with home service professionals in the West (forty-five percent) and Midwest (thirty-nine percent) regions reporting the biggest shift in volume;

Changes in Customer Communications: 85 percent of pros surveyed have made at least one major change to customer communications. Among them, nearly 50 percent report increased use of email lists to send updates, 45 percent report increased use of social media, 41 percent have used video chat technology in place of in-person meetings and 32 percent say they have enhanced direct communication with customers/clients before accepting new business.

More Concerned about the Economy as a Whole: Home service pros are concerned about the impact of the coronavirus on the American economy as a whole. Ranking their concern on a scale from 1-10, on average, respondents were highly concerned with an average 8.1 ranking. Pros surveyed only ranked on average level of concern over the impacts of COVID at a 7.4.

To learn more about ANGI Homeservices and for additional pro survey highlights and findings, click here.

Methodology

The survey was commissioned by ANGI Homeservices and was conducted using the online survey platform Pollfish and compiled by DKC Analytics. The sample of 1,000 adults (18 years or older) in the United States was surveyed on March 30, 2020. The margin of error is 3.16% and no additional weighting was done to the initial sample. Pollfish’s survey platform delivers online surveys globally through mobile apps and the mobile web along with the desktop web.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 250,000 service professionals find work through ANGI Homeservices and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 20 million projects each year. We’ve established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor®, Angie’s List®, Handy and Fixd Repair – as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Our marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.