Survey of Over 100 Journalists Around the World: Biden’s Withdrawal from Afghanistan was the Biggest Decision of 2021

Washington, D.C., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — President Joe Biden’s controversial decision to proceed with the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan was selected as the Biggest Decision of the year. The poll of 108 reporters was conducted by the global affairs podcast One Decision. Former President Donald Trump’s decision to rally his supporters in Washington on January 6, 2021 came in second, followed by the United States’ return to the Paris Treaty.

The results of the survey were featured on Season Four of the podcast, which was released today. Gillian Tett, the US editor-at-large of the Financial Times and POLITICO Brussels Playbook author Suzanne Lynch joined the former head of MI6 Sir Richard Dearlove and host Michelle Kosinski to look at which decisions were most internationally impactful. They also look ahead to what decisions are going to matter in 2022.

On Afghanistan, Dearlove stated, “It raises serious questions about the competence of the Biden Administration in foreign policy, and it raises quite serious questions about the future of American foreign policy generally.” Gillian Tett added, “Clearly, America has been shown to be losing status and credibility in the region as a result of this. But the Chinese are quietly using these events to build their position across the region. That’s something that’s going to have long-term significance.”

For full survey results, visit https://www.onedecisionpodcast.com/a-review-of-decisions-in-2021.

Season Four includes a number of news-breaking episodes, including revelations from the former Vice President of Colombia and the newly appointed UN Special Adviser on Libya:

Francisco Santos Calderón, the former Vice President of Colombia reveals for the first time, how China went to extraordinary lengths to pressure his government.

Stephanie Turco Williams, UN Special Adviser on Libya on the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming Libyan elections.

Max Lucks, 24, on being part of the youngest Parliament in Germany, the sunset of the Merkel era, and concerns over the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Rob Harris and Chris Waugh, two British sports journalists, on what we know and what we don’t know, about the details of the Saudi Arabia-led takeover of Newcastle United.

Listen today: podfollow.com/onedecision

One Decision is a global affairs podcast that explores seemingly small choices that end up having an international impact. It has topped the charts and breaks news that make major headlines around the world. Guests include the former head of NATO, Foreign Affairs at the European Union, White House Communications, along with leaders from the World Health Organization and International Olympic Committee. The podcast is one of several produced by the Global Situation Room, Inc., headquartered in Washington, D.C.

CONTACT: Rebecka Henrikson One Decision 9174128358 rebecka@globalsitroom.com