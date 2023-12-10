Survey Highlights the Growing Acceptance and Impact of AI in Shaping Consumer Shopping Experiences

Consumers are positive about brands using AI to personalizae their marketing 51% are “somewhat positive” or “very positive” about brands using AI to personalize marketing messages

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, unveils findings from its report titled “Consumer Perspectives on AI-Driven Brand Marketing.” Based on a survey of 305 U.S. citizens conducted in November 2023, the report sheds light on consumer perceptions of AI’s role in shaping their shopping experiences. Results show that more than half of the respondents (55%) expressed positive sentiments toward companies that utilize AI in their marketing strategies—plus, more than a quarter of respondents (26%) described their feelings as “very positive,” underscoring the growing appreciation for AI’s role in customizing shopping experiences to individual needs.

This report shows we are in a new era of AI-driven marketing, and understanding customer perceptions of AI is now essential for marketers looking to enhance the consumer experience and increase customer lifetime value (CLV).

AI Personalization

AI-driven personalization had 51% percent of respondents noting it was an overall positive experience. Among this group, 27% find it “very positive” because it significantly enhances their shopping experience. Even among those who view AI personalization as “somewhat positive,” its helpfulness is recognized despite occasional inaccuracies. A quarter of respondents remained indifferent, while 24% expressed negative sentiments, with 13% finding it intrusive and 11% preferring brands not to use AI.

AI Transparency

Sixty-three percent (63%) of consumers claimed they can detect when AI is used in marketing campaigns, highlighting the need for transparent AI integration. Instead of concealing AI’s role, retailers can build further trust with their customers’ acceptance of AI by openly incorporating it into their strategies.

AI’s Accurate Recommendations

Nearly half of consumers (46%) have purchased based on AI recommendations. Among these, 25% have done so repeatedly, citing AI’s consistently accurate recommendations. For brands, AI’s accurate recommendations can be a boon to impact customer satisfaction and loyalty positively.

Navigating Data Privacy Concerns

While the report highlights positive sentiments, it also underscores the importance of addressing data privacy concerns, with 34% of respondents expressing this as a top concern. Additionally, 19% of consumers felt that AI recommendations were occasionally “over-personalized,” emphasizing the delicate balance between customization and intrusion.

Dive Deeper and Download the Full Report

These findings offer a glimpse into the transformative potential of AI in brand marketing. Read our report to unlock the full spectrum of insights and learn how to harness them to maximize AI’s potential in driving customer loyalty.

Download the complete 2024 Consumer Perspectives on AI-Driven Brand Marketing Report. Access the full report here.

AI Can Now Optimize Marketing Workflows

Separately, Optimove recently announced OptiGenie, a comprehensive AI-powered suite that empowers marketers to optimize workflows from insight to creation and through orchestration. With OptiGenie, marketers can now deliver personalized, relevant customer messages at the speed of a consumer’s interaction with a brand.

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

In Gartner’s 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner’s companion report, Optimove was ranked #1 for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally. For more information, go to Optimove.com.

Attachment

Consumers are positive about brands using AI to personalizae their marketing

CONTACT: Guy Leshno Optimove +447716089172 Guy_l@optimove.com