With interest rates rising, certain investment vehicles are seeing more uptick than others.

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Strategic Treasurer and Allspring Global Investments recently released the Liquidity Risk Survey Results Report. This survey’s questions probed 160 treasury and finance professionals on key aspects of their liquidity risk management. Details were gathered about the respondents’ views, practices, drivers, challenges, and plans surrounding liquidity risk.

As the eleventh iteration of this survey, the research has extensive longitudinal data and reveals decade-long trends.

Highlights of the results include the following:

Monitoring of counterparty exposures for bank deposits and CDs has gradually but consistently trended down from 60% in 2013 to 52% in 2023.

Bank deposit accounts (DDA, sweep, MMDA) were the most-used short-term domestic investment vehicles at 73%, and 52% of those that used them had started using them in the last twelve months. Government MMFs and CDs came in second and third.

The full results report is available for download on Strategic Treasurer’s website, alongside a webinar replay with Strategic Treasurer and Allspring discussing the implications of the data.

About Strategic Treasurer

Strategic Treasurer was founded in 2004 by Craig Jeffery, a financial expert and trusted advisor to executive treasury teams since the early 1990s. Partners and associates of Strategic Treasurer span the US, the UK, and continental Europe. This team of experienced senior treasury advisors are widely recognized and respected leaders throughout the industry. Known for their expertise in treasury technology, risk management, and working capital as well as other cash management and banking operations, they efficiently identify issues, creatively explore ideas and options, and provide effective solutions and implementations for their valued clients. For more information, visit strategictreasurer.com.

About Allspring Global

Allspring Global Investments™ is a leading independent asset management firm that offers a broad range of investment products and solutions designed to help meet clients’ goals. At Allspring, our vision is to inspire a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. With decades of trusted experience propelling us forward, we strive to build portfolios aimed at generating successful outcomes for our clients. We do this through the independence of thought that powers our investment strategies and by bringing a renewed approach to look around the corner to unlock what’s possible. With more than $580 billion in assets under advisement*, over 20 offices globally, and investment teams supported by more than 440 investment professionals, Allspring is a company committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and the desire to deliver outcomes that expand above and beyond financial gains. For more information, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.

*As of December 31, 2023. Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.

