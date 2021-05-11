SurveyMonkey Announces Inaugural Virtual Market Research Summit, FastForward Live

The free virtual event features keynotes from Allbirds, REI, IBM, Ferrero North America, and other market research trailblazers

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHAT: SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK) is hosting its first ever virtual market research summit, FastForward Live, to explore how curiosity, resilience, and agility will shape the future of market research. The free virtual summit will feature insightful sessions from market research leaders, new product innovations, and industry-specific tracks for the B2B, B2C, and financial services sectors.

WHO: The keynote speaker is Joey Zwillinger, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Allbirds, in conversation with SurveyMonkey CEO Zander Lurie discussing how agile market research contributes to Allbirds’s explosive growth.

Other notable speakers include Aileen Lee, Founder and Managing Partner at Cowboy Ventures; Brad Gerstner, Founder and CEO at Altimeter Capital; Ben Steele, EVP and Chief Customer Officer at REI; Charles Guilbeau, VP of Consumer Shopping and Understanding at Ferrero North America; JD Deitch, COO at Cint; Doug Kessler, Founder at Velocity Partners; and more.

WHEN: June 10, 2021 at 9:00 am – 12:35 pm PT (doors open at 8:30 am)

About SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions

SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions make it easy to collect quality data from a target audience, fast. The on-demand market research offerings include flexible surveys, the integrated SurveyMonkey Audience panel that provides instant access to 144+ million respondents worldwide, automated solutions with built-in methodology and AI-Powered Insights, and research services like survey design, translations, and reporting. Companies like IBM, Allbirds, Chime, and Spectrum Equity use SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions for a variety of market research use cases, including market sizing, brand tracking, ad testing, customer profiling, product development, content marketing, investment research, and more.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience , market research , and survey feedback . The company’s platform empowers more than 20 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents . SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions , and integrations enable more than 345,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.