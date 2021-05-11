Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SurveyMonkey Announces Inaugural Virtual Market Research Summit, FastForward Live

SurveyMonkey Announces Inaugural Virtual Market Research Summit, FastForward Live

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

The free virtual event features keynotes from Allbirds, REI, IBM, Ferrero North America, and other market research trailblazers

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHATSurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK) is hosting its first ever virtual market research summit, FastForward Live, to explore how curiosity, resilience, and agility will shape the future of market research. The free virtual summit will feature insightful sessions from market research leaders, new product innovations, and industry-specific tracks for the B2B, B2C, and financial services sectors.

WHO: The keynote speaker is Joey Zwillinger, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Allbirds, in conversation with SurveyMonkey CEO Zander Lurie discussing how agile market research contributes to Allbirds’s explosive growth.

Other notable speakers include Aileen Lee, Founder and Managing Partner at Cowboy Ventures; Brad Gerstner, Founder and CEO at Altimeter Capital; Ben Steele, EVP and Chief Customer Officer at REI; Charles Guilbeau, VP of Consumer Shopping and Understanding at Ferrero North America; JD Deitch, COO at Cint; Doug Kessler, Founder at Velocity Partners; and more.

WHEN: June 10, 2021 at 9:00 am – 12:35 pm PT (doors open at 8:30 am)

WHERE: Register for this free virtual event online here.

Tag us on social @surveymonkey and join the conversation using #FastForwardLive.

About SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions
SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions make it easy to collect quality data from a target audience, fast. The on-demand market research offerings include flexible surveys, the integrated SurveyMonkey Audience panel that provides instant access to 144+ million respondents worldwide, automated solutions with built-in methodology and AI-Powered Insights, and research services like survey design, translations, and reporting. Companies like IBM, Allbirds, Chime, and Spectrum Equity use SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions for a variety of market research use cases, including market sizing, brand tracking, ad testing, customer profiling, product development, content marketing, investment research, and more.

About SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers more than 20 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 345,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.