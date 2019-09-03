Breaking News
Home / Top News / SurveyMonkey Completes Acquisition of GetFeedback

SurveyMonkey Completes Acquisition of GetFeedback

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Companies Combine Forces to Help Enterprises Take Action on Business Critical Customer Feedback

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leading global survey software company, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of GetFeedback, a leading customer experience management company. A top-rated feedback solution for Salesforce according to the Salesforce AppExchange, GetFeedback serves leading brands, which include enterprise customers like Cisco, 3M, Caterpillar, Johnson & Johnson, Walgreens, and Salesforce.

“We welcome GetFeedback’s talented team to the SurveyMonkey family. Together, we’ll work towards providing our enterprise customers with an accelerated deployment of customer experience programs, helping them collect actionable feedback across all their customer-facing channels,” says Zander Lurie, chief executive officer of SurveyMonkey.  “Actionable insights are critical for all businesses as they strive to differentiate their products and services in this feedback economy. The GetFeedback acquisition is a strategic move for us as we rapidly scale our enterprise offerings with customers in the huge Salesforce ecosystem.”

“Customer feedback is more important than ever. Together with SurveyMonkey, we look forward to assisting brands in boosting customer retention and loyalty through our combination of strengths,” said Craig Shull, chief executive officer of GetFeedback. 

GetFeedback offers unique functionality, including a feature called Actions, which allows customers to surface time-sensitive customer feedback and take intelligent action based on operational data within Salesforce, to enhance the customer experience.

According to the Gartner report authored by Analysts Jim Davies and Ed Thompson, Market Guide for Voice-of-the-Customer Solutions (6 November 2018) (Gartner subscription required), “Voice of the customer (VoC) capabilities are needed to provide an outside-in view of customer experience (CX). Without these capabilities, it is difficult to quantify customer sentiment and perceptions, identify improvement opportunities, understand the customer journey, and measure the impact of CX projects.”

With GetFeedback, SurveyMonkey will offer a premier customer experience solution within the Salesforce ecosystem.  By combining customer data with feedback data, the companies will deliver a premium user experience for collecting, sharing, and acting on customer feedback within global enterprises. The SurveyMonkey and GetFeedback teams will leverage their combined product offerings to provide an innovative customer experience solution for current and future enterprise customers that can be deployed in days.

More than 60 GetFeedback employees will join the SurveyMonkey family, bringing the total number of employees to more than 1200 across 11 offices worldwide.

Financial Outlook

The acquisition will have a de minimis impact on SurveyMonkey’s Q3’19 revenue. Full year 2019 revenue is expected to increase by approximately $2-$3 million.  The acquisition is expected to reduce non-GAAP operating margin by approximately 3 to 5 percentage points in Q3’19 and approximately 2 percentage points for the full year 2019. The expense base includes approximately $2 million in costs associated with closing the acquisition. Unlevered free cash flow is expected to be reduced by approximately $5 million for the full year 2019. These estimates reflect a reduction related to the fair value adjustment of acquired deferred revenue.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable 335,000+ organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

About GetFeedback

GetFeedback powers brands with the customer experience solution they need to exceed customer expectations. As the #1-rated feedback solution for Salesforce, GetFeedback is trusted by leading brands to measure key customer metrics, take immediate action on feedback, and drive customer retention and growth. By marrying rich feedback data with Salesforce customer data, GetFeedback enables companies like Salesforce, Caterpillar, and Yeti to have a complete view of their customers and provide the best experience possible.

Press Contact:
Sandra Gharib
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Karim Damji
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.