SurveyMonkey Named Among Best Companies for Women to Advance by Parity.org

SurveyMonkey honored for strong programs, policies, and representation of women in leadership

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leading global survey software company, today announced it has been listed among Parity.org’s Best Companies for Women to Advance for 2020. This list recognizes organizations that have implemented a mix of exemplary benefits, policies, and programs that ensure women have significant opportunities to advance their careers.

SurveyMonkey has long championed workplace diversity and inclusion. The organization’s board of directors and senior leadership team have equal numbers of women and men represented, and in 2019 the company announced long- and short-term goals to improve the representation of women and people of color among the employee population. SurveyMonkey seeks to achieve parity for women and men by 2024, while allowing room for gender non-conforming and non-binary individuals.

“We are honored to be included on this list,” said Melynnie Rizvi, director of employment, inclusion, and impact at SurveyMonkey. “Advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion is never-ending work and we know there’s more to do. We’re constantly listening to our employees to understand how we can best support employees from a wide spectrum of lived experiences.”

To support other organizations’ efforts to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion, SurveyMonkey offers free survey templates focused on race , gender , and workplace culture to help make every voice count.

“We are thrilled to announce the Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2020,” said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.org founder and CEO. “These companies are examples of commitment and intentionality in leveling the playing field for women and paving the way for them to succeed and advance their careers, making gender parity at the top levels possible. The efforts they have undertaken are not just worth recognizing, they are worth emulating. We hope that more companies will follow their lead and take similar actions to pave the way for the women in their organization to advance.”

Companies that made the 2020 list share several common best practices that are significant in helping women balance work and home life, including work-from-home or telecommute options (95%), flexible working hours (84%), and equal paid family leave for men and women (76%). Companies who made the list were also very likely to measure and report on gender parity to the Executive team (97%) and/or Board of Directors (70%).

The Best Companies for Women to Advance list is an initiative of Parity.org , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bringing gender equality to the highest levels of business. To see the full list, visit parity.org/the-list .

To learn more about SurveyMonkey’s commitment to creating opportunities for women in the workplace, visit surveymonkey.com/mp/diversity-and-inclusion/ .

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company that enables organizations to turn feedback into action. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention​, thereby unlocking growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

About Parity.org

Parity.org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap at the highest ranks of business leadership. You can follow Parity.org on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram. Organizations wanting to take the ParityPledge or learn more about Parity.org should visit www.Parity.org .

About the Best Companies for Women to Advance List

Parity.org established the Best Companies for Women to Advance List to recognize organizations that have benefits, policies, and programs that are particularly beneficial for women to advance in the workplace. Thirty-four companies made the 2020 list, based on a cumulative rating across recruitment, benefits, executive preparation, measurement, and representation.

