SurveyMonkey Simplifies Customer Experience with Launch of the GetFeedback Platform

SurveyMonkey helps companies like Build.com, Calendly, Crocs, DealerSocket, IBM, and Pandora spend less time configuring CX technology, and more time taking intelligent action on feedback to nurture customer relationships

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today launched its new customer experience (CX) solution, the GetFeedback platform . Announced at SurveyMonkey’s inaugural customer experience event, the CX Impact Summit EMEA, the multi-channel offering is an easy-to-deploy, cost-efficient CX solution that helps organizations set up their CX program within days—not months—to quickly understand and act on customer insights. This agile approach to customer experience allows organizations to deliver meaningful experiences that increase customer satisfaction and loyalty. With the GetFeedback platform, companies will spend less time configuring complicated CX technology and more time focusing on what matters most: nurturing customer relationships.

Compared to service-heavy CX offerings, the GetFeedback platform fills a market gap by helping enterprise customers deploy the solution quickly and easily. Customers can collect critical feedback across all digital channels and bring in operational data from Salesforce, all in one platform. A 360-degree view of the customer has become even more important for customer retention during the COVID-19 pandemic—and company leaders are taking note. SurveyMonkey research launched last week revealed that 89% of surveyed C-level executives say that they are extremely invested in CX, and 51% of executives say that bringing together CX and operational data is a top challenge they face with their CX initiatives. In addition, 43% said that their companies have accelerated their digital transformation efforts, while 68% have added additional customer touchpoints as a result of the pandemic.

“GetFeedback empowers us to easily measure our customer experience and identify key drivers behind customer satisfaction,” said Mike Cancel, user support operations manager at Pandora. “With GetFeedback, we uncovered a need to enhance our chatbot experience, and by acting on this feedback we’ve seen an incredible 14% lift in chat customer satisfaction. Their powerful Salesforce integration also enables us to connect feedback data with our operational data and makes it easy for our customer-facing teams to quickly access insights and take action.”

Purpose-built for the Salesforce customer, GetFeedback is currently a top-rated customer feedback solution according to the Salesforce AppExchange.

The GetFeedback platform allows users to quickly adapt to evolving customer needs by harnessing the combined power of GetFeedback and Usabilla , which were acquired by SurveyMonkey in 2019.

Organizations can now seamlessly leverage their customer and operational data, and power automated actions that improve the overall customer experience. With a new look and feel from the previous GetFeedback and Usabilla solutions, the updated combined platform features include:

Cohesive User Experience: A cohesive user experience for customers to manage programs across any digital channel.

A cohesive user experience for customers to manage programs across any digital channel. Workspaces: New analytics experience to bring feedback from any channel together, which also includes AI-powered text analysis and the power to segment by varying customer attributes.

New analytics experience to bring feedback from any channel together, which also includes AI-powered text analysis and the power to segment by varying customer attributes. AX Platform: Through the GetFeedback Agile Experience Platform, users can unify CX data and customer attributes in one place, automate CX programs, and integrate with the other apps they already use to get work done, like Salesforce, Microsoft, Slack, and Jira. SurveyMonkey continues to invest in scaling its enterprise offerings and investing in integrations with customers’ systems of record.

“The world is changing rapidly and CX needs are changing with it. Other CX offerings that can require months to year-long implementations in combination with heavy, expensive professional services won’t cut it anymore,” said Craig Shull, senior vice president and general manager of the GetFeedback platform at SurveyMonkey. “Nearly 100% of executives we’ve surveyed say it is ‘extremely important’ or ‘important’ that their business obtain feedback from their customers quickly. The GetFeedback platform is easy to use, easy to implement, and easy to iterate, allowing users to act on feedback while it’s still relevant.”

The GetFeedback platform is now available to customers through getfeedback.com.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience , market research , and survey feedback . The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents . SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions , and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.