New book from Palmetto Publishing spotlights the insidious damage resulting from childhood sexual abuse and offers hope for healing

Dancing on a Crack in a Hollow House cover

Charleston, SC, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a survivor of childhood sexual, physical and emotional abuse, Kathryn Traub has spent a lifetime unraveling the effects of her trauma. Throughout the journey, she discovered the tremendous power of words and would come to understand that words not only hold the power to annihilate one’s self-confidence but also the power to heal it. For Traub, it was ultimately the words of author Susan Forward that allowed her to see that she wasn’t alone in her experience, an epiphany that gave her hope and helped her to rebuild her life. Having overcome the trauma of her past, Traub is now sharing her story to empower others do the same.

In Dancing on a Crack in a Hollow House, Traub revisits her traumatic childhood to illustrate how her faith, along with the realization that others experienced similar pain, helped her to find beauty amongst the ashes of her childhood. In light of current childhood sexual abuse statistics, Traub feels her story has the power to prevent others from suffering in silence. “I believe personal stories have the ability to penetrate deep reservoirs of pain unlike anything else,” Traub said. “When you realize that someone else understands your pain and confusion, it diminishes feelings of isolation and gives you the courage to move forward.”

About the Author:

Kathryn Traub is a retiree devoted to helping others overcome trauma from childhood abuse. She lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband Rex, where she loves spending time with her children and grandchildren and getting her hands dirty in her garden with her sweet, yet spoiled wiener dog Tucker by her side.

