Susan Harrison Susan Harrison Named Chief Information Officer at EXIT Realty Corp. International

Mississauga, ON, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Steve Morris, Founder & Chairman, EXIT Realty Corp. International, today announced that Susan Harrison has been appointed to the position of Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Harrison is a 36-year veteran of the real estate industry having worked with two major franchise brands prior to joining EXIT Realty’s corporate offices in 2000. Over the years as Senior Vice President she led franchise support, web development, the ancillary department, corporate communications and started the company’s social media presence.

In her new role she will liaise with EXIT’s leadership team and staff as well as the EXIT Family at large to determine the company’s technology requirements and facilitate the prioritization and execution of those requirements. Focusing in-house development on technology which will support and enhance the company’s unique business model, she will also establish strategic alliances with best-in-class technology providers to deliver solutions to help grow the company. She will continue to oversee EXIT’s philanthropic initiative, The Spirit of EXIT Charitable Program.

“My first priority as CIO is to listen,” says Harrison. “It’s important that our executive team, management, staff, regional owners, franchisees, administrators and sales team know they have a voice in how the future of technology at EXIT will take shape.”

“Susan has the depth of knowledge and experience with EXIT to help further the company’s mission in this new role. We offer her our warmest congratulations,” says Morris.

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $7 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.

Attachment

Susan Harrison

CONTACT: Susan Harrison Senior Vice President EXIT Realty Corp. International Phone: (888) 668-3948 E-Mail: [email protected]