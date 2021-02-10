Breaking News
Susan LaGrange Named Chief Nursing Officer

Susan LaGrange

Susan LaGrange, RN, BSN, NHA, CDONA™, FACDONA, CIMT, IP-BC™Chief Nursing Officer, Pathway Health

LAKE ELMO, Minn., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pathway Health, a leading post-acute consulting services, interim management and education company, is pleased to announce that Susan LaGrange, RN, BSN, NHA, CDONA™, FACDONA, CIMT, IP-BC™, has been named Chief Nursing Officer. In this new role, Ms. LaGrange will lead the management, development, implementation and strategic direction of all clinical aspects of the company. She will collaborate with the leadership team and report to Peter B. Schuna, Chief Executive Officer of Pathway Health.

As Chief Nursing Officer, her primary responsibilities will also include planning and implementation of critical industry-leading clinical programs to assist Pathway Health’s clients maintain regulatory compliance, implement best practices, and support cutting-edge changes in the industry.

“Sue has faithfully served Pathway Health for 20 years. I am honored and excited that Sue will help lead Pathway Health as our Chief Nursing Officer,” said Peter B. Schuna. “Her expansive clinical knowledge and expertise will support our clients’ goals as they continue to strive for clinical excellence in their respective markets.”

Ms. LaGrange is an accomplished professional who assists organizations in resident care management, regulatory compliance and overall management of nursing operations. She has 30 years of clinical and long term care management experience, which includes numerous leadership roles such as Director of Nursing Services and Consultant. Ms. LaGrange is a Registered Nurse, Licensed in Nursing Home Administration and a nationally-recognized infection control professional. Her prestigious credentials include, Infection-Preventionist-Board Certified (IP-BC™), Certified Director of Nursing in Long Term Care (CDONA™), Fellow in the Academy of Certified Directors of Nursing Administration (FACDONA) and Certified INTERACT 4.0 Master Trainer (CIMT). Ms. LaGrange is also a past president of the Wisconsin Director of Nursing Council and is a sought-after national speaker at industry conferences.

Learn more about our industry-leading resources and expertise by visiting pathwayhealth.com.

About Pathway Health
Pathway Health offers expert consulting services, strategic technology implementation and education solutions for the post-acute care continuum. Pathway Health holds the exclusive, global training license with Florida Atlantic University and provides high-quality training, education and consulting services to the post-acute providers using the Interventions to Reduce Acute Care Transfers (INTERACT 4.0) Quality Improvement Program (QIP). Since 1997, Pathway Health has been keeping a pulse on industry clinical, regulatory, quality and reimbursement trends to keep clients on the path. Learn more at pathwayhealth.com.

