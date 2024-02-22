DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westwood Holdings Group, an investment management boutique and wealth management firm, announced today that founder Susan M. Byrne will become a Director Emerita of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) on May 1, 2024. As a result, Ms. Byrne will not stand for re-election at the Company’s annual meeting. As Director Emerita, Ms. Byrne may participate in meetings but will not be a voting member of the Board.

“As Westwood’s founder, CIO, CEO and most recently as vice chair of the board, Susan has given our shareholders and clients the gift of her vision and focus, helping to grow Westwood to what it is today,” said Brian Casey, CEO of Westwood Holdings Group. “All those who know and have worked with Susan understand the deep impact her dedication, diligence and integrity has had. I speak for all of Westwood when I offer my deep gratitude for her extended service to Westwood and its shareholders. Susan has been a tremendous inspiration and mentor to me personally over the years and I deeply value our friendship along with her immeasurable advice and input.”

Susan M. Byrne, founder of Westwood, has served on the Board of Directors of Westwood since its inception in 2001. Ms. Byrne is currently vice chair and previously served as Chair of the Board from 2001 to 2015. She served in a variety of roles at the firm, including: co-chief investment officer from 2011 to 2012, chief investment officer of Westwood from 2006 to 2011 and chief executive officer from 2001 to 2005. Ms. Byrne is the founder of Westwood Management and served as its Chair of the Board starting in 1983, as chief investment officer from 1983 to 2012, as chief executive officer from 1983 to 2005 and as president from 1983 to 2002. She served as a director of Westwood Trust from 1996 to 1999.

She previously served as a member of the board of Presbyterian Communities and Services Foundation, Trustee of the First Presbyterian Church of Dallas Foundation, a member of the board of the University of Texas Investment Management Company and as a member of the board of trustees for the City of Dallas Employees Retirement Fund.

“I cherish the time I spent at Westwood, the contributions I was able to make and the progress we made as a team, but more than anything I cherish the opportunity to work with the people at Westwood, whom it has been an honor to serve and to work alongside over the years,” said Ms. Byrne. She continued, “I look forward to this new role, which will allow me to continue working with select clients and mentoring, something I very much enjoy, while at the same time affording me a lighter schedule, which is equally important for me now. Of course, I will also remain a significant shareholder. I am excited for the future of the firm and the benefit that the planned growth and innovation will provide to all WHG stakeholders. I have no doubt that Westwood, because of the excellent people who work here, will continue to shine.”

