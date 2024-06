Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., defeated her primary opponent in Nevada’s Tuesday election.

Lee easily fended off a challenge from RockAthena Brittain, a biological man who identifies as a transgender woman.

Her opponent did not receive any kind of backing or financial support from the Democratic Party, according to the Nevada Current.

“I couldn’t even get the Human Rights Campaign to consider me for an endorsement,” Brittain told the outlet.

