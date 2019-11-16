A teenage boy who killed two classmates and wounded three others at a southern California high school on his birthday before shooting himself in the head died on Friday of his wounds in hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded - November 15, 2019
- Take Five: Fighting fires - November 15, 2019
- Suspected gunman, 16, in California high school shooting dies in hospital - November 15, 2019