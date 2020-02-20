Suspected gunman in Germany expressed right-wing views in letter: Bild

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city expressed extreme right-wing views in a letter of confession he left behind, newspaper Bild reported on Thursday.
