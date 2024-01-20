President Biden’s embattled U.S. special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, who was suspended last year and is under investigation by the FBI, is slated to teach a course about the Israel-Palestine conflict at Yale.
Malley will teach a class called “Contending with Israel-Palestine” this semester, which will take “an in-depth look at important questions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” according to a report from Yale Daily News.
The class is lim
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Suspended Biden official who pushed for engagement with Hamas slated to teach Israel-Palestine course at Yale - January 20, 2024
- Harvard responds to Congress, details ‘rigor’ reviewing plagiarism allegations against Claudine Gay - January 20, 2024
- Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ alleged paramour paid for plane tickets in her name, bank statements suggest - January 20, 2024