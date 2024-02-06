The growing demand for functional food and healthy food ingredients among manufacturers, along with the growing demand for food products with high fiber content owing to their health benefits, is fuelling the demand for dietary fiber ingredients such as oats in the market.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The oats market size is poised to cross US$ 9,181.7 million in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 17,332.1 million by 2034. The oats industry is projected to develop at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034.

The players in the market are cognizant of how consumers are beginning to weigh sustainability more heavily when making decisions. Oats have emerged as a strategic asset for brands prioritizing sustainable sourcing and production practices, owing to their acknowledged low environmental impact. Conscious customers respond favorably to items that support the environment, which helps to promote oat-based products as ethical options.

Growing knowledge of celiac illness and gluten sensitivity is propelling the oats market’s explosive rise. Oats are a great option for people actively looking for gluten-free alternatives to traditional grains because of their natural gluten-free status. Product portfolios are being restructured by this trend, which is an adaptation to changing dietary preferences. Oat-based and gluten-free goods are becoming increasingly popular.

The rising trend of healthy snacking presents opportunities to innovate oat-based snacks. Granola bites, energy bars, and other savory oat-based snacks are handy, nutrient-dense oat snacks that can capitalize on the market for on-the-go snacking by offering customers healthier options without sacrificing flavor.

Key Takeaways from the Oats Market Report:

The rolled oats product type segment occupied 35.1% of the market shares in 2024.

The conventional nature segment captured 87.5% of the market share in 2024.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 4.9% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Germany is anticipated to develop at a 1.4% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in the United Kingdom is estimated to surge at a 2.6% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in France is expected to thrive at a 7.2% CAGR through 2034.

“Success in the dynamic oats market requires a sophisticated grasp of the wide range of customer tastes, constant innovation, adherence to regulations, and tactical alliances in line with health trends. To successfully cruise this changing environment, it is important to stress the necessity for a holistic strategy that incorporates flexibility, inventiveness, and a commitment to sustainability.”- says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape

The oats industry is fiercely competitive. Industry titans like Quaker, General Mills, and Kellogg lead the competitive oats market, which is attributable to their wide distribution and well-known brands. Swift firms that focus on trends like organic and gluten-free oats simultaneously disrupt the market with innovation. The competitive dynamics are defined by diversification into beverages and snacks, strategic partnerships, and an increasing focus on sustainability.

Key Players in the Global Oats Market

Quaker Oats Company

General Mills

Kellogg Company

Nature’s Path Foods

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Post Holdings

Weetabix Limited

Grain Millers, Inc.

The Jordans & Ryvita Company

Nature’s Best Ltd.

Recent Developments

In October 2023, Post Consumer Brands’ Honey Bunches of Oats launched a fresh, imaginative campaign to remind customers that if they enjoy oats, they’ll love them even more in bunches. Produced by Carmichael Lynch, the brand’s creative AOR, the fully integrated campaign, which runs through 2024, features national TV, social media, and digital content and elevates Bunches of Oats with a healthy dose of sardonic comedy.

In August 2023, Quaker Oats, owned by PepsiCo, expanded its Oat So Simple line with the new Caramelised Biscuit flavor. The latest addition makes breakfast more convenient by being offered in both sachet and on-the-go pot styles.

Global Oats Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Oat Groats

Whole Oats

Steel Cut Oats

Rolled Oats

Oats Flour

By End Use:

Breakfast Cereals

Bakery Products

Snacks & Savories

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

