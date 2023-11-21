The global sustainable footwear market is expected to reach US$ 13.0 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 5.8%

Wilmington, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat ’s recent market study, the Global Sustainable Footwear Market value is estimated at US$ 8.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 5.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Sustainable footwear refers to shoes that are designed, produced, and marketed with a focus on minimizing their environmental impact, promoting ethical practices, and prioritizing social responsibility.

Consumers’ growing awareness of environmental and social issues has resulted in an increase in demand for sustainable items, including footwear. Consumers are actively looking for products that connect with their values and help to make the fashion industry more sustainable and ethical.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global sustainable footwear market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Sustainable Footwear market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Sustainable Footwear market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Sustainable Footwear Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the non-athletic sustainable footwear segment held the largest share of over 55% in 2022. Consumers are increasingly making socially responsible fashion choices.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 8.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 13.0 billion Growth Rate 5.8% Dominant Segment Non-athletic Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Growing consumer awareness and demand

Establishment of regulatory support and standards

Companies Profiled Tropicalfee

Adidas group

Nike

New Balance

Rothy’s

Veja

Nisolo

Native shoes

MATISSE FOOTWEAR

Amour Vert





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global sustainable footwear market include.

In September 2023, Nike introduced the ISPA Link Axis, an innovative recyclable sneaker. This ground-breaking shoe, available through Nike’s SNKRS app, is designed for complete disassembly, allowing each component to be recycled completely.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global sustainable footwear market growth include Tropicalfee, Adidas group, Nike, New Balance, Rothy’s, Veja, Nisolo, Native shoes, MATISSE FOOTWEAR, and Amour Vert, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global sustainable footwear market based on type, end user and region

Global Sustainable Footwear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Athletic Non-Athletic

Global Sustainable Footwear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Men Women Children

Global Sustainable Footwear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Sustainable Footwear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Sustainable Footwear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Sustainable Footwear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Sustainable Footwear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Sustainable Footwear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Sustainable Footwear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Sustainable Footwear Report:

What will be the market value of the global Sustainable Footwear market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Sustainable Footwear market?

What are the market drivers of the global Sustainable Footwear market?

What are the key trends in the global Sustainable Footwear market?

Which is the leading region in the global Sustainable Footwear market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Sustainable Footwear market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Sustainable Footwear market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

