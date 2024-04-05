Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) and its subsidiary, SGTM VRM LLC, Bolsters Momentum with VRM Biologik Partnership in the USA and Middle East Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM Biologik (“VRM”) strengthened momentum through a strategic partnership with collaboration aim to address pressing environmental challenges and revolutionize sustainable practices in the agricultural sectors ln the United States and the Middle East – https://www.vrm.science/ & https://thesustainablegreenteam.com.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM), a leading provider of sustainable and eco-friendly products, announces its strengthened momentum through a strategic partnership with VRM Biologik (“VRM”) in the United States and the Middle East. Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. and VRM Biologik’s collaboration aims to address pressing environmental challenges and revolutionize sustainable practices in the agricultural sector.

In March 2024, SGTM and VRM held meetings and engagements across various regions, including the USA and the Middle East. This fruitful endeavor allowed the teams to exchange knowledge, engage with key stakeholders, and explore innovative solutions to critical issues faced by the agricultural industry.

One of the notable highlights of this partnership was the meeting held with Virginia Jameson, the Undersecretary of Food and Agriculture in California . SGTM and VRM representatives provided an update on the progress of their programs in the state, specifically focusing on the management of biosolids and challenging wet manures. The team received valuable insights and encouragement from Ms. Jameson to promptly address these materials and implement sustainable measures.

Following their visit to California, the SGTM and VRM team traveled to Washington, DC, to meet with influential figures from the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Global Food Security Division and the head of agriculture programs for the US Peace Corps . These meetings centered around aligning SGTM’s and VRM’s initiatives with existing programs and exploring collaborative strategies to tackle climate adaptation in local food systems across challenging locations globally.

Moreover, the journey took the SGTM and VRM team to Austin, Texas, where they successfully implemented the state’s first “Groundswell” pile. This landmark achievement signifies a significant step towards restoring agricultural land and promoting sustainable practices in the region.

They ventured to Jordan to continue the team’s quest for sustainable solutions. There, they engaged in a series of meetings with representatives from the Jordanian Ministries of Water and Environment, USAID, and consulting experts appointed by USAID . These discussions aimed to find effective and sustainable solutions for managing accumulated biosolids. Additionally, the Cooperation Agreement between VRM and the Jordan Valley Authority successfully deliberated on an accelerated implementation for sustainable solutions during a meeting attended by the Australian Deputy Ambassador and the VRM and SGTM leadership group.

Tony Raynor, CEO/President of Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. , states, “SGTM and VRM Biologik share a common vision of restoring 25% of the world’s depleted agricultural land. Through our groundbreaking carbon capture technology and the transformation of global waste into valuable nutrients, our team strives to achieve this remarkable feat. The power of partnership and unity drives this ambitious goal as SGTM and VRM forge alliances with like-minded organizations and governments worldwide.”

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Tony Raynor at 1-407-886-8733 and [email protected] .

About VRM B iologik Group :

VRM Biologik is a renowned biotech intellectual property development leader committed to revolutionizing various industries through innovative solutions. With a strong background in research and development, VRM Biologik aims to create sustainable and transformative products that address pressing global challenges – https://www.vrm.science/ .

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/ , SGTM’s YouTube Channel , corporate videos – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kycfy-UvQsU , and SGTM’s Blogs – https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products, and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of Management for future operations, including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company cautions readers not to rely on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Tony Raynor, CEO

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

www.sustainablegreenteam.com

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcb28b93-6be0-43dc-95a9-4975b4628a89