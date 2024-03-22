Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) Signs Memorandum of Understanding Agreement for Southeastern U.S. Waste Management Project – Sustainable Green Team, Inc. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) (“SGTM” or “the Company”), announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement for a waste management project in the southeastern United States; joint parties expected to generate sales of approximately $100 million – https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/

ORLANDO, Fla., March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sustainable Green Team, Inc. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) (“SGTM” or “the Company”), a leading provider of sustainable waste management solutions, announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement for a waste management project in the southeastern United States. The MOU, signed on March 15, 2024, will remain in effect for 36 months, with joint commitments expected to generate sales of approximately $100 million.

The MOU agreement calls for core technologies to address several unique waste treatment processes in specific client segments as follows:

Hog/Swine farms and pork production facilities.

Chicken and poultry processing facilities.

Military bases pollutants, waste, chemical by-products, and other base treatment facilities.

As per the above specific segments, SGTM has granted an exclusive distribution right to an agent in a defined territory including complete access to SGTM’s products and services.

The Agreement expands SGTM’s presence in the southeastern United States and will create a distribution hub to improve the overall living conditions in the region. The MOU also solidifies the partnership between SGTM and the project stakeholders, detailing both parties’ collaborative commitments to design and implement SGTM’s processes in the region and effectively leverage the core technologies to address the unique waste management challenges the specified client segments face.

“We are thrilled to enter into this Memorandum of Understanding for the ‘Southeast USA Waste Management Project,'” Tony Raynor, CEO of the Sustainable Green Team, commented. “This Agreement demonstrates our commitment to sustainable waste management and highlights the core technologies’ effectiveness in addressing unique waste treatment processes throughout various industries. We look forward to working closely with our agent in the territory and delivering innovative solutions to these client segments.”

The signing of this MOU marks another important milestone for SGTM and furthers its position as a leader in sustainable waste management solutions. With an unwavering focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge technologies, SGTM is well-positioned to continue to make a significant impact in the waste management industry.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) :

Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health and promote sustainable practices, delivering eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/ , SGTM’s YouTube Channel, corporate videos – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kycfy-UvQsU, and SGTM’s Blogs – https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog .

