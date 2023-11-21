SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced the promotion of Jane Chung to President and Chief Operating Officer, a newly created role, effective December 1, 2023.

In this newly created position, Ms. Chung will be responsible for driving operational excellence, strategic growth, and overall business success at Sutro. She will lead cross-functional activities to guide company-wide strategic alignment and value creation across Sutro’s R&D pipeline, product portfolio, therapeutic areas of focus and commercial strategy.

“I am pleased to promote Jane into the leadership position created to optimize business operations at Sutro, expanding her role beyond the Commercial function. As Sutro continues to secure its position as a leader in the ADC space and beyond, Jane will play an important role in our next stage of strategic growth,” said Bill Newell, Sutro’s Chief Executive Officer. “During her time at Sutro, Jane has demonstrated her invaluable strategic thinking skills and collaborative nature, making her the ideal candidate for this role. She is well-positioned to lead further value creation at Sutro.”

“I am delighted to continue working with the amazing people at Sutro and supporting the operations and growth of our business in this expanded role,” said Jane Chung. “I am inspired every day by our science, technology and team and deeply passionate about the meaningful work we do to discover and develop life-changing medicines and advance the standard of care for patients in need.”

Before joining Sutro as Chief Commercial Officer in 2021, Ms. Chung was President and General Manager of AstraZeneca Canada and previously Vice President of Immuno-Oncology of US business at AstraZeneca. Ms. Chung held diverse senior leadership roles at AstraZeneca, Onyx, Genentech and Pharmacia. She started her career in patient care as an Oncology pharmacist in New York. Ms. Chung received her B.A. from Columbia University, New York, and pharmacy degree from St. John’s University, New York.

