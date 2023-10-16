SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that the company will have five presentations and one poster at the 14th Annual World ADC Conference, taking place in San Diego, October 16-19, 2023.

Presentation Details:

Development of Next Generation ADCs Using Novel Expression Platforms & Precise Conjugation Presenter: Gang Yin Date/Time: October 17, 2023, 12:00pm PT

Discovery of Novel Linker Payloads for Site-Specific ADCs with Improved Efficacy & Therapeutic Index Presenter: Krishna Bajjuri Date/Time: October 17, 2023, 2:00pm PT

Precision Engineering for Enhanced Therapeutic Index: Designing STRO-004, a Tissue Factor Targeted ADC for Broadened Efficacy & Safety Presenter: Alice Yam Date/Time: October 17, 2023, 5:30pm PT

Stress Free ADC Production with Cell-Free Technology Presenter: Ganesh Vissvesvaran Date/Time: October 18, 2023, 12:00pm PT

Preclinical Development of STRO-003, a ROR1 Targeting Antibody-Drug Conjugate for Treatment of Hematologic & Solid Cancers Presenter: Helena Kiefel Date/Time: October 18, 2023, 2:00pm PT



Poster Details:

Site-specific Dual Conjugation Enabled by an Integrated in vivo / in vitro Antibody Production Platform Presenter: Miao Wen Date/Time: October 17, 2023, 6:00pm PT



Following the event, the content will be made available in the Clinical/Scientific Presentation and Publication Highlights section of Sutro Biopharma’s website at www.sutrobio.com.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage company relentlessly focused on the discovery and development of precisely designed cancer therapeutics, transforming what science can do for patients. Sutro’s fit-for-purpose technology, including cell-free XpressCF®, provides the opportunity for broader patient benefit and an improved patient experience. Sutro has multiple clinical stage candidates, including luveltamab tazevibulin, or luvelta, a registrational-stage folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting ADC in clinical studies. A robust pipeline, coupled with high-value collaborations and industry partnerships, validates our continuous product innovation. Sutro is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio, or visit www.sutrobio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, anticipated preclinical and clinical development activities, timing of announcements of clinical results, trial initiation, and regulatory filings, potential benefits of luvelta and the Company’s other product candidates and platform, potential future milestone and royalty payments, and potential market opportunities for luvelta and the Company’s other product candidates. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and the timing and results of biotechnology development and potential regulatory approval is inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates and the Company’s ability to successfully leverage Fast Track designation, the market size for the Company’s product candidates to be smaller than anticipated, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, clinical trial sites, supply chain and manufacturing facilities, the Company’s ability to maintain and recognize the benefits of certain designations received by product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the Company’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the Company’s ability to protect intellectual property, the value of the Company’s holdings of Vaxcyte common stock, and the Company’s commercial collaborations with third parties and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact

Emily White

Sutro Biopharma

(650) 823-7681

ewhite@sutrobio.com